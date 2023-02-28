Notre Dame football extends an offer to 2024 Georgia linebacker

Notre Dame has a great tradition at linebacker and they continue to have game changers at the position. It most likely isn’t changing soon, especially given the talent on the current roster and who they are recruiting for the future.

One of those players is potentially 2024 Georgia linebacker Devin Smith. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 225 pound ‘backer was offered a scholarship by the Irish.

Although Smith has yet to receive a ranking by the 247Sports composite, it is just a matter of time before that happens. He currently holds a bevy of offers from schools like Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas A&M and others.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire