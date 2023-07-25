Notre Dame football excitement: Blue Chip LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Is Irish

Notre Dame will be riding high entering Fall camp later this week fresh off the commitment of 4 star LB & 89th player overall in the 2024 class from California St. John Bosco Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. The timing couldn’t be better. Irish fans are notoriously fickle when it comes to riding recruiting waves of emotion, myself included, and having this uptick leading into August provides a terrific spark.

Notre Dame currently resides at number 7 in the 247 composite team rankings. How might the Irish’s record this year impact where the team ends up in recruiting when all is said and done? A great showing in the “marque 3” is bound to help with recruiting, it’s just a matter of how much.

I see 3 particular ways that the Viliamu-Asa signing is huge for Notre Dame. Let’s examine them in more detail.

He Can Be An Early Playmaker

Viliamu-Asa can be an early contributing playmaker for Notre Dame. In my opinion, any chance on the Irish “closing the gap” on the elite teams in the country is by finding many more players who fit this profile on both sides of the ball.

This player is physically gifted and athletic enough that he will be able to challenge for snaps as a freshman and push the upper classmen. This kind of competition is the tide that rises all competitive ships.

Who Notre Dame Beat Out

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever I wonder how good a prospect is thought to be, one of the quickest indicators is their offer and interest list. If the most elite teams and coaches are after a player, you take note. Such was the case with this recruitment.

The fact that Notre Dame beat out Viliamu-Asa’s home state and on the rise USC Trojans as well as Ohio State whom Irish fans still don’t like to think about on the trail after the Justin Scott situation, is a much-needed win.

Perception

Sept. 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden watches in the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

On nearly every corner of the internet this summer the debate over if Notre Dame’s class was “elite enough” raged on. While there is still work to be done at defensive line and safety positions, landing a player of Viliamu-Asa’s status certainly helps change perception.

This commitment provides the perfect positive launch point for the 2023 season and is hopefully a sign that bodes well for the rest of this recruiting cycle.

