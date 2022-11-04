Notre Dame football: Estime recognized for strong Syracuse showing

Audric Estime has had flashes of greatness in 2022 but the sophomore running back from New Jersey has had some issues hanging onto the ball as well. Last week against Syracuse was his best and most complete game to date however as he totaled 132 rushing yards on 20 carries. He also twice found pay dirt.

As a result, Estime was recognized by the Maxwell Award as part of their weekly honor roll. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was named the Award’s overall player of the week.

Here is what they said about Estime and his strong showing in upstate New York:

After some early season struggles, the Fighting Irish have won five of their last six games. In beating No. 16 Syracuse over the weekend, Estime had 123 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 20 carries. The sophomore running back did so against a very strong Orange defense. Check out the entire Week 9 honor roll at Rutgers Wire

Estime looks to continue his hot streak when he and Notre Dame play host to unbeaten Clemson on Saturday night.

