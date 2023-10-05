Notre Dame football: ESPN FPI gives Irish odds on remainder of season

We’re at the halfway point of the 2023 season as Notre Dame is in the absolute thick of things. After going 1-1 the last two weeks in games decided at the buzzer, Notre Dame looks to move to 6-1 as they’ll be at undefeated Louisville Saturday night.

It’s the third of four-straight night games for the Fighting Irish. Although they’ve lost only one game, there is still a path to the College Football Playoff. That requires Notre Dame finishing the regular season 11-1 however and that clearly starts with a tough one this weekend.

What are Notre Dame’s chances on Saturday? And what are they in each of their remaining games this fall?

ESPN’s FPI has updated their numbers ahead of the weekend. Here is what they see ahead for the Irish.

Oct. 7 at Louisville

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 70.5%

Odds a week ago: 70.9%

Oct. 14 vs. USC

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 62.8%

Odds a week ago: 59.9%

Oct. 28 vs. Pitt

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 93.2%

Odds a week ago: 91.4%

Nov. 4 at Clemson

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 54.1%

Odds a week ago: 60.2%

Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 94.8%

Odds a week ago: 94.6%

Nov. 25 at Stanford

Current FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 95.8%

Odds a week ago: 94.8%

FPI Rank

Notre Dame remained in the same position as a week ago following their last-second victory at Duke as the Irish again check in this week ranked 11th nationally.

Odds of Winning Out

If Notre Dame is going to make the College Football Playoff then they have to finish 11-1 just to have a shot. Can they? ESPN FPI gives the Irish a 22.1% chance of winning this week, up from 15.8% before the Duke game.

College Football Playoff Odds?

Can the Irish pull it off? ESPN FPI doesn’t love Notre Dame’s chances to make the dance. Despite winning at a difficult road opponent, FPI gives Notre Dame just a 5.3% chance of making the playoff, up from 5.0% a week ago.

