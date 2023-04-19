Notre Dame football: ESPN FPI projects 2023 Irish season

We’re getting closer and closer to college football season. This coming weekend means the annual Blue-Gold game for Notre Dame as the spring practice window closes. We’re a little bit away from college football preview magazine season but that’s getting closer.

What we did get in recent days was ESPN releasing their FPI rankings ahead of the 2023 season. These are subject to change based on roster moves and whatnot, but Notre Dame checked in ninth nationally in them.

These rankings and numbers go a step further though as they also give a percentage-chance at the outcome of each game. Here is the chances ESPN’s FPI gives Notre Dame in each of their 12 games this fall.

August 26: vs. Navy (Dublin)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 96.7%

Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee State

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 99.0%

Sept. 9 at North Carolina State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 71.6%

Sept. 16 vs. Central Michigan

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 97.4%

Sept. 23 vs. Ohio State

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 20.7%

Sept. 30 at Duke

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 82.8%

Oct. 7 at Louisville

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 78.8%

Oct. 14 vs. USC

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 59.1%

Oct. 28 vs. Pittsburgh

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 85.4%

Nov. 4 at Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 36.8%

Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 88.9%

Nov. 25 at Stanford

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

FPI odds of Notre Dame victory: 88.6%

Season Odds/Chances:

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

FPI projected W-L record for Notre Dame: 9.1-2.9

FPI chances of a 12-0 regular season for Notre Dame: 1.3%

FPI chances at 6 or more wins for Notre Dame: 99.7%

FPI chances for Notre Dame to make CFP: 15.8%

FPI chances for Notre Dame to make national championship game: 5.1%

FPI chances for Notre Dame to win national championship: 1.6%

