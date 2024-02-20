Notre Dame football will be in 'EA Sports College Football 25,' AD Jack Swarbrick confirms

Notre Dame football is coming to "EA Sports College Football 25."

One week after EA Sports released its first tease of the video game's trailer, Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick announced the Fighting Irish will be involved in the video game, which is expected to be released sometime later this year.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

REQUIRED READING: Notre Dame football promotes Max Bullough to linebackers coach

"After nearly two years of work with EA Sports, we're proud to announce that our fans around the world will be able to play as the Fighting Irish in the upcoming 'College Football' franchise," Swarbrick said in a statement Tuesday shared by the athletic department.

"The work that EA Sports is doing to provide over 11,000 college student-athletes opportunities to benefit directly from their name, image and likeness is a first-of-its-kind undertaking and we're proud to have been involved in the process."

Statement from University VP and AD Jack Swarbrick on EA Sports College Football video game series and continued support of our student-athletes and NIL https://t.co/vOLotEq0hT pic.twitter.com/q576dwFnCx — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) February 20, 2024

The Fighting Irish were included in the EA Sports teaser last week, as it showed developing images of Notre Dame players tapping the "Play Like A Champion Today" sign on their way out of the locker room.

Swarbrick's statement further confirmed Notre Dame's involvement in the highly anticipated video game.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

Tuesday's news comes almost three years to the date that Swarbrick said, shortly after the game itself was first announced, the Fighting Irish would not participate in the video game until rules and guidelines of athletes' compensation surrounding their name, image and likeness (NIL) were finalized.

Swarbrick and the Fighting Irish had not provided an update on the school's involvement until Tuesday.

"Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of 'EA Sports College Football,' a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football. Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes," Swarbrick said in February 2021.

"As those rules are developed, it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game."

REQUIRED READING: Internal optimism is high for Notre Dame baseball even as the national media shrugs

Exact details of the game itself, which is expected to be created on the Madden engine, remain unknown. But associate athletic director Aaron Horvath told The Athletic Notre Dame has sent different assets to the gaming company to be included in the game, including 360-degree photos of the stadium, trophies, audio of chants in the stands and more.

"To say which ones are in the game, you’ll have to wait and see when the game is launched, Horvath told The Athletic. "But there’s a ton of stuff for EA to choose from in this first year. We’re excited about things we’ve heard about iterations moving forward, making some really new and improved things EA can do to bring a great game to everyone.”

As for what jerseys Irish fans will be able to use in the game, Vannini said Notre Dame submitted only its normal home and away uniforms.

The full release of "College Football 25's" trailer is expected to come out sometime in May. It is the first college football game EA Sports has released since 2013, when it had a lawsuit brought against itself by former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon for wrongfully using athletes' name, image and likeness.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football to be included in 'EA College Football,' AD confirms