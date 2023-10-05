Notre Dame football: Duke football’s hilarious viewership tweet

I have combined with Wayne Gretzky to score 894 career goals in the NHL.

I have combined with Emmitt Smith to rush for 18,355 yards in an NFL uniform.

And along with LeBron James, I have combined to score 38,652 points in NBA games.

I say that to point out the social media post that Duke football put out when viewership numbers for last weekend’s thrilling contest with Notre Dame were released. Obviously a primetime game going down to the wire was going to attract eye balls and it did exactly that.

Take a look at the numbers below that are included in the Duke tweet.

All eyes on us 😈 pic.twitter.com/hkLyDBF9xW — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) October 3, 2023

Whatever makes you feel better, I guess.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire