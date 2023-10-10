Notre Dame football: Drop in bowl projections following Louisville loss

Where will Notre Dame head this postseason?

A week ago there were dreams of the Fighting Irish running the table and getting some help to make it to the College Football Playoff.

Those dreams are officially dead for 2023.

What is left for the Irish then?

USA TODAY Sports came out with their latest edition of their bowl projections and Notre Dame is at least headed to a nice city in this projection.

Projected Bowl Game: Holiday Bowl in San Diego

Projected Bowl Opponent: UCLA

It’s a far cry from the College Football Playoff of New Year’s Six, that’s for sure. The one positive would be that if this were to play out at least Notre Dame would be headed to perhaps the nicest city in the entire country.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire