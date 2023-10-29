Notre Dame football delivers following Marcus Freeman's halftime demand

SOUTH BEND − They got the message.

Whoo, boy, did the No. 14 Notre Dame football team get the message.

Gathered at halftime with his guys upstairs in the locker room of Notre Dame Stadium, head coach Marcus Freeman offered his opinion during Saturday’s game against a Pittsburgh team that was overmatched and about to be overwhelmed by an avalanche of execution.

Notre Dame massaged a 17-0 lead, which could have and probably should have been closer to 28-0. The Irish left a play here and points there on the FieldTurf of the old stadium, to the point that Freeman got to the point.

The second half — really, the third quarter — wasn't about offensive adjustments or defensive schemes or being solid on special teams. Notre Dame eventually scored in all three areas, so that wasn’t the issue. Not against a team that looked like a rag-tag bunch thrown together on a Saturday afternoon on a sandlot of Mount Washington back home.

Freeman’s message was simple — show him.

Show him that Notre Dame could put aside any issues about the offense (there have been a few lately) or the defense getting off the field on third down or playing time or snap counts or anything else for a football team that seemingly has it on cruise control halfway through the game, and go do something that we haven’t seen this Irish team do in far too long.

Dominate. Be cruel. Be relentless. Attack those Yinzers from every angle that nobody on that opposite sideline would know where it’s coming from next, and from who. Be as crisp as the autumn air that filtered into the stadium late in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame scored 27 unanswered points in just under nine minutes of that 15-minute third quarter. The Irish scored on defense (a Jaden Mickey pick six). They scored on special teams (Ramon Henderson smothered a muffed punt in the end zone). They scored the way they usually do on offense (give it to Audric Estime and get out of his way).

Notre Dame dominated a quarter in a game that got sideways earlier. This one really was over sometime in the first half when it became clear that Pittsburgh was not good.

“When we play together as one,” Estime said after running for 114 yards on 19 carries and three scores, “I feel like we’re the best team in the country and no one can stop us.”

Saturday, for the first time this season, the Irish played as one. It wasn’t about somebody. It was about everybody.

When it was over, Notre Dame had run its record to 7-2 with a 58-7 beatdown of the Panthers, who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Man, I was really pleased with the way our guys responded in the second half,” Freeman said. “I challenged every person in the locker room that we’ve got to come out with a sense of urgency and on fire to perform the way we should.”

That Irish fire became an inferno for those nine minutes. The Irish drained any drama from this one. It took only that third-quarter flex, and it was finished.

“We really did a great job competing,” Freeman said.

For the second straight game, a Freeman-coached team had delivered the worst loss that an opposing coach has ever suffered. Lincoln Riley and USC by 28 was up first. Pat Narduzzi was next by fiddy-plus. You’re up Dabo.

You didn’t have to see the detonation in the third quarter to realize that this one was going to follow a different path than the previous four Irish games. The traffic flow into campus Saturday felt more like a Sunday. You could even find a surface parking spot in Innovation Park. Three-plus hours before kick the previous two games, it was only grass. Sometimes, not even that.

This one also was different in that it wasn’t done in the dark. Literally. Saturday marked the first Notre Dame game since Sept. 16 that wasn’t played at night. That was six weeks ago. Felt more like six months. Hey, look, the sun! This one went final nearly 45 minutes before the previous four games had even kicked off.

Stories, columns and podcasts were all finished way in advance of midnight.

All four of the last four games were against ranked teams. Undefeated teams. Dangerous teams. Pittsburgh wasn’t anywhere near that level. Not without Hugh Green and Tony Dorsett or Dan Marino and Aaron Donald.

The Irish jumped to an early lead thanks to an 82-yard punt return touchdown by Chris Tyree, who broke no fewer than four tackles in racing right down the middle of the field. What did it for him?

“Don’t think,” he said afterward. “Just run.”

That was like the halftime message from Freeman — don’t think, just play. The Irish played.

These next six days will be sweet in that it will be hard to find much fault with Notre Dame football. Some will strain to try. Steve Angeli didn’t get enough snaps as the backup quarterback. Six penalties for 75 yards are too much. Spencer Shrader shanked an extra point. Notre Dame was un-Notre Dame like and ran it up.

See?

Regardless of any angst, Notre Dame needed this one, if only to keep working toward what Freeman and his players like to say is the chance to reach their full potential. Perfection? You’re not going to get there with a group of college kids. There’s always going to be drama. There’s going to be growing pains. There will be migraines.

Saturday, the Irish were as close to perfect as we’ve seen in 2023. For the second straight week, Notre Dame bumped up the bar on what it could be, on what this season could be.

Now go bump it again.

