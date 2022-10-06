Notre Dame football: defensive lineman leaves program

Notre Dame is getting ready to hop on a plane tomorrow and head west to Las Vegas to take on BYU but they’ll be without [autotag]Jacob Lacey[/autotag] on that flight as the senior defensive lineman is leaving the program.

Lacey had been a big part of the rotation at defensive tackle for Notre Dame and came up huge against Cal just a few short weeks ago when he recorded a pair of sacks in the win. In all, he made five tackles on the year, all of which came in that Cal game.

Lacey announced his decision to leave the Notre Dame football program on Twitter early Thursday afternoon in a statement you can read below.

Lacey played four seasons with the Irish, recording 35 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in that time. Lacey was a four-star commitment to Notre Dame out of Bowling Green, Kentucky in the 2019 recruiting class.

[listicle id=62123]

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire