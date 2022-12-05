Notre Dame football: Compelling quarterbacks continue to enter transfer portal

The Monday following the conference championship games in college football suddenly has the feel of national signing day all over again, In a way, anyway. Just instead of young men declaring where they’re going to play football, they’re instead saying their services are open for those interested.

Notre Dame is certainly a team that will be interested in adding a quarterback through the portal. Drew Pyne announced he’s entering it, and the lack of experience at the position for 2023 is a concern. Who will Notre Dame target?

We have a running tracker of each quarterback to officially enter the portal. As of this posting, there are nearly 60 names in it – go ahead and check it out or there will also be a link to it at the bottom of this post.

Here are a handful of names that are officially entered that may be competing to start in 2023 at Notre Dame.

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

OK, I’m just making sure you’re awake on this Monday morning. Sometimes weekends without Notre Dame football can be tough to get through…alright, so can the ones when they do play so who am I kidding?

Anyway, former Notre Dame savior-to-be [autotag]Phil Jurkovec[/autotag] has entered the portal as he looks to depart Boston College. Most Notre Dame fans would probably consider giving up their independence instead of having Jurkovec back.

Alright, now let’s get to the actually compelling available quarterbacks.

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

The former prized recruit hasn’t officially entered the portal yet but has announced that he plans to. He’s clearly talented despite not living up to anywhere near the hype he entered 2021 with. It’s probably based off how well he played in the Clemson game at Notre Dame in 2020 that is still resignating in my mind, but Uiagalelei is worth at least kicking the tires on to gauge interest.

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

[autotag]Brennan Armstrong[/autotag] is coming off a significantly down year that saw him throw just seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Armstrong has been hit with an array of injuries and played 2022 in a system that wasn’t nearly the right fit for him, but is just a year removed from a 2021 season that saw him throw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 251 more that year.

Hudson Card, Texas

[autotag]Hudson Card[/autotag] entered 2021 as the Texas starting quarterback and then filled in this season when Quinn Ewers was injured. While filling in after Ewers was knocked out of the game against Alabama this year, Card went 14-22 for 158 yards and led the Longhorns on a drive to take the lead late, before they surrendered it shortly after. He’s a dual-threat quarterback that 247Sports rated as the 59th overall player in the 2020 recruiting class.

Devin Leary, NC State

Devin Leary seems to be the kind of quarterback Notre Dame would pursue. He’s a graduate student who had a monster 2021 before injuries hampered his performance in 2022. He threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns a year ago and was a huge reason NC State was picked to finish so highly this year, but a pectoral injury meant for other plans for him. Leary is certainly a name to keep an eye on for Notre Dame fans.

