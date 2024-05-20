Notre Dame football commit shines at Rival Camp, wins award

You always love to see Notre Dame football commits going to camps to sharpen their skills, but it’s even better when they return home with some hardware.

That was the case for Irish defensive end commit Chris Burgess Jr., who participated in a Rival Camp event in Indianapolis, Indiana. Performing in his soon-to-be home state, the 6-foot, 4-inch and 240-pound Chicago native was exceptional.

Burgess took home the Gold Ball award for his impressive performance at the camp. He’s been committed to Notre Dame since early January of this year, and is looked upon very highly as a recruit among the rankings.

The 247Sports Composite Rankings has him as the nations No. 122 overall player and 13th defensive lineman. The Irish got a good one in Burgess.

