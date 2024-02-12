Notre Dame football commit locked in despite other schools pursuit

In recruiting it’s never easy to keep Florida commits, but it looks like that will be the case for Notre Dame and running back Justin Thurman.

The 5-foot, 11-inch and 185-pound runner is one of the best prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 24 player at his position and 292nd overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Thurman committed to the Irish last August, but that hasn’t stopped a few schools like Florida State, Missouri and Kansas trying to get him to flip. The good news is that according to this report from 247Sports Gaby Urrutia (subscription required), he is intent on signing with Notre Dame.

The back is part of the Irish’s top rated class, and is one of two commits at the position with Daniel Anderson.

