Notre Dame football commit gets invite to prestigious All-Star game

As Notre Dame football has increased its recruiting, so has the invites for Irish players to big time high school All-Star games.

Defensive end commit Joesph Reiff, a 6-foot, 5-inch and 245-pounder terror for opposing offensive linemen was invited to play in the 2024 edition of the U.S. Army Bowl.

It is great to see Reiff get the invite, as historically players who participate in the game go on to have very successful collegiate careers. Irish Nation can hope for the same for the nations No. 346 overall player and 37th defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Having seen him play during his junior season, the invite was well deserved.

Notre Dame football 2025 commit Joseph Reiff makes All-County team

Big things are expected from Reiff and this just fuels the fire for that.

