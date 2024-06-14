Notre Dame football commit Deuce Knight named On3’s Freak of the Week

Many high school star athletes compete in different sports, and Notre Dame football quarterback commit Deuce Knight is no different.

We all know about how well he performs on the football field, as he’s coming off an MVP performance at OT7. What many of us don’t know is that Knight isn’t just a big time quarterback, he stars at other sports as well.

On3 highlighted him as its “Freak of the Week,” and in a video posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Knight is shown being a great high jumper along with being able to do everything on the basketball court.

The nations No. 51 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings is still committed to the Irish, although Ole Miss is making a run at flipping him.

