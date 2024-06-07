Notre Dame football commit Dallas Golden signs a huge NIL deal

If you haven’t seen, Gatorade is bringing back its “Is it in you?”campaign and they have signed multiple collegiate athletes to its roster.

One of those players is Notre Dame football commit Dallas Golden. This is not unprecedented territory for Gatorade, as Florida Gators freshman quarterback DJ Lagway was also part of the advertisement.

The sports drink has a huge roster of stars like Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark, Boston Celtic’s Jayson Tatum, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It’s quite the who’s who of professional athletes and Golden is set to join them as reported by Luciano Antonini of The Irish Tribune.

2025 4🌟 safety Dallas Golden (@DallasGolden8) — A Notre Dame football commit — has been sponsored by Gatorade. The top 100 overall player is promoting Gatorade’s newest campaign: “Is it in you?”, Inspired by their iconic 1990’s era with basketball superstar Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/zXVqgEXbPo — Luciano Antonini (@LucciAntonini) June 6, 2024

Golden, a Florida native, is ranked as the country’s No. 98 overall prospect and 11th ranked safety according to the 247Sports Composite. His commitment was a huge recruiting win for the Irish and now Gatorade.

