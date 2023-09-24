Notre Dame football on 'College Gameday' again, this time for Duke game in Durham

For the second week in a row, "College Gameday" will be on hand for a Notre Dame football game. This time, however, it will not be in South Bend but in Durham, North Carolina.

It's the first time in the show's history it has turned out for a Duke game at home, as No. 16 Duke takes on No. 13 Notre Dame. The Irish took a ding in the rankings following their loss to Ohio State Saturday, but they'll have a chance to redeem themselves against a Duke team that has impressed to this point in the season.

Marcus Freeman is looking to have his team bounce back following a last-second loss to Ohio State Saturday. The Fighting Irish enter next week 4-1 on the season behind quarterback Sam Hartman, who has been a star to date.

Another game that may have been in consideration was LSU vs. Ole Miss, but the Rebels' loss to Alabama may have made this pick easier. Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will be in Boulder as Colorado hosts Southern Cal.

Where is "College Gameday" this week?

"College Gameday" will be in Durham, North Carolina this week as Duke hosts Notre Dame.

It is the first time the "College Gameday" crew will be on-site for a Duke home game.

Which Power Five schools have not hosted "College Gameday?"

With Duke now crossed off the list, just six Power Five schools are yet to host "College Gameday."

Those schools are:

California

Illinois

Maryland

Rutgers

Syracuse

Virginia

One school hails from the Pac-12, three are in the Big Ten, and two are ACC-based.

Most times hosting "College Gameday"

Notre Dame had the first ever "College Gameday" panel in 1993 when it played Florida State, but Notre Dame isn't in the top five for "College Gameday" appearances.

Ohio State leads the way with 56 appearances while Alabama is second at 55, and Ohio State has hosted the most at 22 times while Alabama is second at 17.

Notre Dame is now 6-5 when the crew is present in South Bend following Saturday's loss.

It will be trying to right the ship this week against a very good Duke team. But the atmosphere in Wallace Wade Stadium is sure to be rocking Saturday.

Most times hosting

Ohio State — 22

Alabama — 17

Florida, LSU — 13

Most appearances

Ohio State — 57

Alabama — 55

Florida — 42

Oklahoma — 39

Michigan — 36

Florida State — 35

