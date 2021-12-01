Notre Dame Football Coaching Staff Wish List

Notre Dame is looking for a new head coach after Brian Kelly bolted to Baton Rouge to head the LSU football program. Where does athletic director Jack Swarbrick look after the tidal wave Kelly left in his wake?

The good news is Swarbrick shouldn’t have to travel very far to fill the suddenly open spot and that the program was clearly left in a great place.

So what would a dream Notre Dame coaching staff look like at the end of this coaching search?

Here’s the Notre Dame dream team that Swarbrick can start to piece together:

Head Coach: Marcus Freeman

Even though he hasn’t even been employed by Notre Dame for a year and despite him lacking head coaching experience, it’s time. Marcus Freeman has star potential of very few and is simply one of those rare guys who are able to walk into a five-star’s home, relate, and sell them on Notre Dame. He’s already done it as a coordinator and his ability to sell would only grow as the head coach.

For those who say it’s not all about recruiting, you’re not wrong. Freeman is also obviously an excellent defensive coordinator as evidenced by what you saw this fall.

Offensive Coordinator: Tommy Rees

Tommy Rees was a semi-finalist this past year for the Broyles Award which goes to the nation’s top coordinator. For the frustrations the offense brought early on in 2021 consider all they were dealing with: a new quarterback, a 4/5 new offensive line, and a wide receiver overhaul before you even start to discuss the bad injury luck Rees was dealt.

Rees was considered to join Mario Cristobal’s staff at Oregon not long ago and is widely respected in the business. Now imagine what he can do if he doesn’t have Brian Kelly overseeing his business.

Running Backs Coach: Lance Taylor

Taylor is a certified star at his craft. He doesn’t get the recognition that Freeman and Rees do but you’ve seen a leap in running back talent since he arrived in 2019. Kyren Williams turned into one of college football’s best, Chris Tyree brought speed not often seen at Notre Dame, and Logan Diggs looks ready for primetime after gaining more and more reps as a freshman this year.

Taylor might not get the same press as the others but needs to be retained.

Tight Ends:

McNulty has been at Notre Dame two seasons and the tight end play is as good as its been at any point with strong recruits set to follow yet again. He is also a veteran who has 15-years of NFL experience and another 15 in the college ranks on his resume. It’ll be key to have a few veteran assistants with a first-time head coach.

Wide Receivers: Chris Chestnut

Want a prime-time, fast-paced offense? Check out what the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky did this season as they threw the ball all over the yard, throwing for more yards than any team nationally.

Notre Dame doesn’t have to be as pass-happy but hiring the current wide receivers coach there wouldn’t be a bad thing by any means.

Offensive Line: Harry Hiestand

I’ll say that Jeff Quinn clearly isn’t bad at his job like some want to suggest but he’s not the guy that held the post before him, either. Harry Hiestand developed offensive line talent at Notre Dame (2012-2017) at a ridiculous level and boy would that be nice to have again.

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers: Marcus Freeman

He’ll be the head coach and have his hands in different parts of the game like never before but I really want Freeman to keep calling plays going forward because outside of some early hiccups this season, Notre Dame is incredibly successful when he does. His role heading the linebackers would likely stay the same, too.

Defensive Line: Mike Elston

Notre Dame doesn’t get the same praise for being a defensive line school like they do for developing offensive linemen and tight ends but what Elston has helped develop is remarkable.

And if you’re mad at Brian Kelly for leaving at all you know a good way to get back at him? Keep his star defensive line coach that came to Notre Dame with him in 2010 on the Notre Dame staff for 2022 and beyond.

Defensive Backs:

Mike Mickens has served as Notre Dame’s cornerbacks coach the last two seasons while Chris O’Leary replaced Terry Joseph who left for Texas last January. Did you see how Notre Dame’s defensive backs played this year, specifically after the injury to Kyle Hamilton?

Do want either of the current defensive backs coaches going anywhere else?

I didn’t think so.

Special Teams/Associate Head Coach: Brian Polian

Polian was the first Notre Dame assistant to say anything about Kelly’s departure as he took to social media shortly after Kelly sent the infamous team text message.

Polian offers something that nobody else on this dream staff does, however. Head coaching experience.

Yes, it was for only four seasons and at Nevada which isn’t exactly the primest of college football jobs but it’s four years of experience that nobody else on this staff currently has. That is an important element to consider when piecing together a staff for a first-time head coach.

Strength and Conditioning: Matt Balis

This is perhaps the most or second most important hire a head coach can make. It may not seem like it but this is the person who spends far and away more time with players over the course of 12 months than any other coach.

Balis was hired in 2017 and have gone 17-2 in November since. Their November record under Kelly previous to Balis? 17-11.

I don’t think that’s a coincidence.

Now go watch this video of Balis from Tuesday and try your best not to want to run through a wall.

