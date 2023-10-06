Notre Dame football coaches and players celebrate 21-14 comeback win at Duke
A sense of relief characterized the postgame reunion of Notre Dame football coaches and players after last-minute road win at Duke on Sept. 30, 2023
Caleb Williams and the Trojans weren't the only ones sweating out a near-upset on a Saturday filled with dramatic finishes.
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
Stick with us through this entire epic day of college football action.
There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.
