Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik can run 'elite offense'
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman discusses Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik on Oct. 30, 2023 ahead of visit to Death Valley.
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman discusses Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik on Oct. 30, 2023 ahead of visit to Death Valley.
Mitchell Evans leads Notre Dame in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (422).
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Joshua Dobbs was benched after coach Jonathan Gannon rewatched Sunday's loss.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens uncovers waiver wire recommendations to help your roster through bye weeks and rest of season.
After the Seminoles, the Atlantic Coast Conference is looking pretty weathered after Week 9.
The Lions need a win after getting utterly steamrolled by the Ravens in Week 7.
The Rams will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, where Brett Rypien could get the start if Matthew Stafford isn’t ready to go.
Dan Titus breaks down the Week 2 fantasy landscape with his top pickups, lineup advice and games to watch.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Kirk Cousins was carted off the field in their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The F1 season continues its tour of the Americas this weekend in the heart of Mexico with the Mexico City Grand Prix.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The Lakers have never played on an alternate court in franchise history ... until now.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.