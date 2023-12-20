Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman breaks down Duke transfer QB Riley Leonard
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman cites the competitiveness and dual-threat ability of new quarterback Riley Leonard, a Duke transfer
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman cites the competitiveness and dual-threat ability of new quarterback Riley Leonard, a Duke transfer
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit coming out of high school, and will now join Notre Dame after its national title run last spring.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
“They bought him and rented him for a year, and now they love him.”
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
King Large and Jack Small will lock down the left side of our line for QB Air Noland and RB Juelz Goff.
Who are the best quarterbacks to enter the NFL in the past five years? Here's a look at our re-draft.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
The embattled Warriors forward leads our list of players to consider cutting from fantasy basketball teams this week.
Who are the players who can take advantage of mismatches in the playoffs? Sal Vetri breaks down some of his favorite plays.
The Falcons have only a slim chance to make the playoffs and are in danger of finishing with their third straight losing record under head coach Arthur Smith.
Week 16 represents the fantasy football semifinals for many leagues. Let our rankings be your guide to advancing in the playoffs.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Need help with your Week 16 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
Rodgers also said he doesn't think 2024 will be his last season in the NFL.
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!