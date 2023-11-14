Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman on OC Gerad Parker's play-calling
Calling plays for Notre Dame football is 'not like Madden,' coach Marcus Freeman says in response to questions about erratic Irish offense
Calling plays for Notre Dame football is 'not like Madden,' coach Marcus Freeman says in response to questions about erratic Irish offense
Mitchell Evans leads Notre Dame in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (422).
There was no easing into the season. Women’s college basketball got off to a start that was equal parts chaotic and enthralling. Here’s what we learned in Week 1.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
The Jets haven't scored a touchdown on any of their last 36 possessions, and their offensive numbers are equally stark. Still, their head coach did Monday what he's done the last 63 days: defend the quarterback.
Renee Miller delves into how much we should see young players stand out before inserting them into fantasy football lineups.
Vander Esch has dealt with several neck injuries during his six seasons in the. NFL.
Heads are rolling after the Bills' latest loss.
Ty Chandler is among a group of widely available RBs ready to help fantasy managers. Andy Behrens reveals his top Week 11 pickups.
Who would you pick to win the AFC North?
Will facing the Broncos fix what ails the Bills, or just make it worse?
It feels like the 76ers are playing with something that goes beyond confidence, beyond effectiveness. Composure. Poise.
“Everything I want exists right here.”
The new CBA incentivizes teams to call up their best prospects quicker, which end up as a positive for team, player, and fan interest, a rare alignment of all three.
Jordan Hicks underwent a procedure on Sunday night after the win, and remained in the hospital on Monday.
Michael Mayer scored the game's only touchdown for the Raiders on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
With the college football regular season winding down, the coaching carousel is ramping up in a big way.
Week 10 had a record number of games finish at the buzzer with a game winning kicks. It also included some shocking upsets and major comebacks. Simply put, it was the best NFL Sunday of the season to date. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 10 action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game need-to-know notes for Week 10.
Matt Harmon clears up five situations that matter and five that fantasy managers don't need to worry about for the rest of the season.
The Jets and Raiders had a hard time scoring points on Sunday night.