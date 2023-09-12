Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman on the importance of staying in the moment
‘Don’t look at the finish line; we’ll tell you when we’re done.’ Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman on building team resilience.
The return of the college football season was glorious, and now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2.
After going 9-4 in his first season, Freeman still needs to prove he's the right guy to lead the Fighting Irish.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Notre Dame is currently a 20.5-point favorite, while the total (50.5) is hovering just below the key number of 51.
Hartman threw for four TDs and had just four incompletions in the 42-3 win.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
