Notre Dame Football: Bye Bye, Bye by ACC for 2024

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read

Seemingly for years it has been commonplace for opponents to get a bye week before they take on Notre Dame, specifically in the ACC.  This peaked in 2019 when seven of Notre Dame’s 12 opponents took on the Irish coming off a bye with three of those being ACC squads that year.

Last year, no Notre Dame opponent was coming off a bye week when they squared off against the Irish.

Now for 2024, although some details remain for the schedule, we do know that no ACC opponent (there are five) will have a bye week before they take on the Irish.  The full ACC football schedule was released earlier this week and can be seen below.

Notre Dame takes on five ACC opponents in 2024 (Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Stanford, and Virginia).  All five play ACC opponents the week before taking on Notre Dame.

Also, it’s going to probably take forever for me to get used to Stanford (and Cal and SMU for that matter) being in the ACC.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire