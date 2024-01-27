Notre Dame Football: Bye Bye, Bye by ACC for 2024

Seemingly for years it has been commonplace for opponents to get a bye week before they take on Notre Dame, specifically in the ACC. This peaked in 2019 when seven of Notre Dame’s 12 opponents took on the Irish coming off a bye with three of those being ACC squads that year.

Last year, no Notre Dame opponent was coming off a bye week when they squared off against the Irish.

Now for 2024, although some details remain for the schedule, we do know that no ACC opponent (there are five) will have a bye week before they take on the Irish. The full ACC football schedule was released earlier this week and can be seen below.

𝗔 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗥𝗔 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗟. 🗓️ https://t.co/O6gCEI0fHa pic.twitter.com/Nh3v9dIFG2 — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) January 24, 2024

Notre Dame takes on five ACC opponents in 2024 (Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Stanford, and Virginia). All five play ACC opponents the week before taking on Notre Dame.

Also, it’s going to probably take forever for me to get used to Stanford (and Cal and SMU for that matter) being in the ACC.

