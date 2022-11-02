Notre Dame football bowl projections after upsetting Syracuse
Notre Dame’s impressive win at Syracuse last Saturday brought the Irish to 5-3 on the season and within one win of becoming bowl eligible. Will that come Saturday when Notre Dame plays host to No. 5 Clemson? The Irish would certainly like nothing more than to spoil the Tigers unbeaten season.
After Clemson is games against Navy and Boston College which means a total of at least seven regular-season wins seems imminent. An upset to close the year at USC would be dandy, too. Then again, this. is a team that lost at home to both Marshall and Stanford so forget I said anything.
Where is Notre Dame bound for this postseason? Here is what the experts nationwide say as to the bowl projections for the Irish.
USA TODAY Sports bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah
College Football News
College Football News bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah
CBS Sports:
CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Arkansas
Athlon Sports:
Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky
247Sports
247Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State
The Sporting News
The Sporting News bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida
ESPN (Bonagura):
ESPN‘s Bonagura bowl projection: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Purdue
ESPN (Schlabach):
ESPN‘s Schlabach’s bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah