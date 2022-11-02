Notre Dame football bowl projections after upsetting Syracuse

Notre Dame’s impressive win at Syracuse last Saturday brought the Irish to 5-3 on the season and within one win of becoming bowl eligible. Will that come Saturday when Notre Dame plays host to No. 5 Clemson? The Irish would certainly like nothing more than to spoil the Tigers unbeaten season.

After Clemson is games against Navy and Boston College which means a total of at least seven regular-season wins seems imminent. An upset to close the year at USC would be dandy, too. Then again, this. is a team that lost at home to both Marshall and Stanford so forget I said anything.

Where is Notre Dame bound for this postseason? Here is what the experts nationwide say as to the bowl projections for the Irish.

USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

College Football News

CBS Sports:

CBS Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Arkansas

Athlon Sports:

Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky

247Sports

247Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State

The Sporting News

The Sporting News bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

ESPN (Bonagura):

ESPN‘s Bonagura bowl projection: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Purdue

ESPN (Schlabach):

ESPN‘s Schlabach’s bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

