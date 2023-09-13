Notre Dame football: Bowl projections through 3 games

Notre Dame sits 3-0 on the young college football season with Central Michigan due in South Bend this weekend. A win is expected there for the Irish but what are the national talking heads saying Notre Dame will do the rest of the way?

You can always tell what they think of a team based on which bowl game they project a team to play in. Before the season the majority of outlets had Notre Dame outside of the New Year’s Six – has that changed a few short weeks into the year?

Here is where the various outlets around the nation have Notre Dame headed this post-season:

USA TODAY Sports: Cotton Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports bowl projection: Pop Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

ESPN bowl projection (Bonagura): Orange Bowl vs. Ohio State

ESPN bowl projection (Schlabach): Cotton Bowl vs. Penn State

College Football News bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Washington

Athlon Sports bowl projections: Peach Bowl vs. Penn State

