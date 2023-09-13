Notre Dame football: Bowl projections through 3 games
Notre Dame sits 3-0 on the young college football season with Central Michigan due in South Bend this weekend. A win is expected there for the Irish but what are the national talking heads saying Notre Dame will do the rest of the way?
You can always tell what they think of a team based on which bowl game they project a team to play in. Before the season the majority of outlets had Notre Dame outside of the New Year’s Six – has that changed a few short weeks into the year?
Here is where the various outlets around the nation have Notre Dame headed this post-season:
USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports: Cotton Bowl vs. Kansas State
CBS Sports
CBS Sports bowl projection: Pop Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
ESPN - Bonagura
ESPN bowl projection (Bonagura): Orange Bowl vs. Ohio State
ESPN (Schlabach)
ESPN bowl projection (Schlabach): Cotton Bowl vs. Penn State
College Football News
College Football News bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Washington
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports bowl projections: Peach Bowl vs. Penn State
