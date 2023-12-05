Notre Dame football: Bouncing back after hectic week

Last week was a long week for Notre Dame fans. An assistant coach was indeed let go, just not the one people thought it’d be. As he left so did half of the able-bodied receivers leaving fans to ponder, what exactly is going on behind the scenes on the offensive side of the ball?

Is this just a typical portal cycle that is getting blown out of proportion due to fans’ frustrations with the offense in the toughest games of the year? Or is there truly some deeper issues to worry about with the mass pass-catcher exodus? How can the Irish “level the ship” entering national signing day and bowl season?

Let’s address some of these issues in more depth.

Curious Timing And Deliver of Stuckey News

On Monday, Marcus Freeman said stated that he would like it if all of his staff returned. Within a day he fired Chansi Stuckey. This is curious and was bound to draw fan and media scrutiny due to the seeming contradiction.

Additionally, fans weren’t pining for Stuckey to be relieved of his duties. He is a plus recruiter and has tried his best to work with an undermanned, under-experienced, and banged-up receiving crew. This move was a surprise. One that leaves more questions than answers especially with multiple ball catchers heading to the portal after his firing. Does this not suggest there are bigger concerns in play than simply Stuckey leading to the wide receiver exit conga line?

Was Stuckey A / The Problem?

If there were an offensive assistant to be let go most fans assumed it would be offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. Quite the opposite has happened though. Parker remains and has assumed additional roles for the bowl game.

Fans are now left wondering how much of the “problem” with the offense has been resolved. How much remains? Should both Parker and Stuckey be let go?

Both retained?

Only Parker should go?

Who knows?

Certainly not me, but I do admit many of my waking hours this week have been spent trying to figure it out.

Chance To Regroup

While the present vibe around the program is one of genuine concern that the offensive side of the ball currently features so much instability and uncertainty both now and moving forward, there are some brighter days ahead. Irish fans will most certainly receive some good news once the transfer portal opens.

Shortly after this national signing day will arrive on December 20th. Irish fans concerned about the passing game should certainly consider CJ Carr, Cam Williams, and Micah Gilbert early Christmas gifts. And finally, Notre Dame will get to play another game this year. If they should win said game it’d certainly relieve some fan tension heading into the long off-season.

