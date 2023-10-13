Can Notre Dame football get Audric Estime rolling against this week against USC?

SOUTH BEND — What’s wrong with Audric Estimé? Nothing a few open running lanes can’t fix.

“Physically, he’s good,” Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday on his weekly Zoom update. “I’m sure, being in the position he’s in, he’s never 100% probably in the second half of games, but he’s had a great week of preparation … and I expect him to really have a big game on Saturday.”

The nation’s leading rusher through the first four games, the junior running back has been limited to a combined 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns the past three weeks. Estimé’s average per carry in that span has dipped to 4.1 yards on 42 total attempts against nationally ranked opponents Ohio State, Duke and Louisville.

Estimé also has five receptions for 34 yards, but four of those came in the last-minute win at Duke.

“Audric is Audric,” Freeman said ahead of Saturday's game against 10th-ranked USC. “The first thing Audric Estimé asked on Sunday or Monday was, ‘How do I continuously help this team?’ He’s not the only one that said that. He’s a reflection of a lot of guys on this team that want to do whatever it takes to have success.”

For the season, Estimé is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and has 692 total rushing yards.

Meanwhile, freshman Jeremiyah Love has seen his carries increase in recent weeks. Over the past three games, Love has carried 18 times for 138 yards (7.7-yard average) and caught three passes for 23 yards.

He also had a 34-yard gain on a fake punt at Duke to set up Estimé’s first of two scoring runs.

“We have to continue to give the ball to Audric and protect him in making sure we open up some run lanes for him,” Freeman said. “We know as the season goes on, as I said weeks ago, you can’t continuously play five guys. That’s what you’ve seen is that Audric and Jeremiyah have taken probably the majority of the load with Jadarian (Price) being third.”

No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2) vs. No. 10 USC (6-0)

When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.

Rankings: Notre Dame is ranked No. 21 in both the AP and US LBM Coaches Polls. USC is ranked No. 10/9.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Notre Dame opens as a 2.5-point favorite

Series: Notre Dame leads all-time series 50-38-5

Last meeting: No. 5 USC defeated No. 13 Notre Dame, 38-27, on Nov. 26, 2022 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

