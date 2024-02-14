Notre Dame football announces Shamrock Series return to Yankee Stadium for 2024 Army game

The Shamrock Series is back and heading to the Bronx.

Notre Dame football made the official announcement on Wednesday that the 2024 edition of The Shamrock Series will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium, against Army.

It is the first time since 2022 that Notre Dame will have a Shamrock Series game after not having one last year. The Fighting Irish instead traveled to Dublin to take on Navy in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Notre Dame and Army will square off for the third time in the 12-year history of The Shamrock Bowl, and the 52nd time in program history. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series and The Shamrock Series against the Black Knights 39-8-4 and 2-0, respectively.

This year's game will mark the 100th anniversary of Notre Dame's game vs. Army at the Polo Grounds in 1924, when the Irish backfield of Jim Crowley, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Harry Stuhldreher were given the "Four Horseman" nickname by sportswriter icon Grantland Rice.

2024 Shamrock Series location

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

Notre Dame will take on Army at Yankee Stadium, home of MLB's New York Yankees. It is the third time that Yankee Stadium will host The Shamrock Series. Notre Dame defeated Army 27-3 in 2010 and Syracuse 36-3 in 2018.

When is the 2024 Shamrock Series?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Time: TBD

Notre Dame and Army will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 23 from the Bronx. The time for the game has not yet been determined, but it will be broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock, who serve as the TV providers of Notre Dame football.

Ticket information for Notre Dame-Army in Shamrock Series

Tickets are not yet on sale but to receive updates on when they might, click this link here.

Shamrock Series history

The 2024 game between Notre Dame and Army will mark the 12th installment of The Shamrock Series. The first Shamrock Series game took place in 2009 when the Irish traveled down to the Alamodome to take on Washington State. Notre Dame is a perfect 11-0 in the series, which has been played throughout the country at different MLB or NFL stadiums.

Here's a rundown of the past Shamrock Series games:

Oct. 31, 2009 : Notre Dame 40, Washington State 14 (San Antonio)

Nov. 20, 2010: Notre Dame 27, Army 3 (Bronx, N.Y. )

Nov. 12, 2011: Notre Dame 45, Maryland 21 (Landover, Md.)

Oct. 6, 2012: Notre Dame 41, Miami 3 (Chicago)

Oct. 5, 2013: Notre Dame 37, Arizona State 34 (Arlington, Texas)

Sept. 13, 2014: Notre Dame 30, Purdue 14 (Indianapolis)

Nov. 21, 2015: Notre Dame 19, Boston College 16 (Boston)

Nov. 12, 2016: Notre Dame 44, Army 6 (San Antonio)

Nov. 17, 2018: Notre Dame 36, Syracuse 3 (Bronx, N.Y.)

Sept. 25, 2021: Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13 (Chicago)

Oct. 8, 2022: Notre Dame 28, BYU 20 (Las Vegas)

Full 2024 Notre Dame football schedule

With the Fighting Irish's Shamrock Game announced, Notre Dame's schedule for the 2024 season is complete.

Here's a look at who the Irish will be playing in 2024:

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 at Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Northern Illinois Saturday, Sept. 14 at Purdue Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Miami (OH) Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Louisville Saturday, Oct. 5 Bye Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Stanford Saturday, Oct. 19 at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Navy (MetLife Stadium) Saturday, Nov. 2 Bye Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Florida State Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Virginia Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Army (Shamrock Series - Yankee Stadium) Saturday, Nov. 30 at USC

