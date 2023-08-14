Notre Dame football announces their 4 captains for the 2023 season

It’s a right of passage at many schools to be named a captain and it’s no different for Notre Dame football.

The Irish have a storied tradition in South Bend and many of the luminary players were once named captain. Previous players like Brady Quinn, Zack Martin, Knute Rockne, and Manti Te’o have all been named Notre Dame captain.

The 2023 season will feature four captain, two players on each side of the ball. It’s a bit different from last season, where six different players were captains at one point during the year.

Find out below which four were named Notre Dame captain for this coming season.

Linebacker JD Bertrand

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Career

The senior has totaled 191 career tackles with 3 sacks and one forced fumble and recovery.

Cornerback Cam Hart

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Career

Another senior, Hart has two interceptions, 13 passes broken up and 69 tackles during his Irish career.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) with teammate offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) and the team leprechaun mascot Ryan Coury sing the School’s Alma mater after their victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead but Notre Dame came back and with a late fourth quarter touchdown, won the game 45 to 38. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 26

Career

Alt is the youngest captain, a third-year junior who has started since his freshman season. He has the potential to be in the small group of two-time Irish captains if he opts to return for his final season, but that most likely won’t happen as Alt is projected to be an early NFL draft selection.

Quarterback Sam Hartman

Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Career

It will be the quarterbacks first season with the Irish after transferring in from Wake Forest. His career numbers are impressive, completing 59.1% of his passes for 12,967 yards, 110 touchdowns with 41 interceptions.

Thoughts

Led by the strong. Our 2023 Captains#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/nuPjBBgNIc — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2023

Were the right players chosen?

You really love to see Senior leadership out of your team and that’s what the Irish have. It’s great to see that Hartman has won over his teammates in just a short period of time. I think this is a great four, one that represents the Irish very well.

