Notre Dame football announces their 4 captains for the 2023 season
It’s a right of passage at many schools to be named a captain and it’s no different for Notre Dame football.
The Irish have a storied tradition in South Bend and many of the luminary players were once named captain. Previous players like Brady Quinn, Zack Martin, Knute Rockne, and Manti Te’o have all been named Notre Dame captain.
The 2023 season will feature four captain, two players on each side of the ball. It’s a bit different from last season, where six different players were captains at one point during the year.
Find out below which four were named Notre Dame captain for this coming season.
Linebacker JD Bertrand
Career
The senior has totaled 191 career tackles with 3 sacks and one forced fumble and recovery.
Cornerback Cam Hart
Career
Another senior, Hart has two interceptions, 13 passes broken up and 69 tackles during his Irish career.
Offensive tackle Joe Alt
Career
Alt is the youngest captain, a third-year junior who has started since his freshman season. He has the potential to be in the small group of two-time Irish captains if he opts to return for his final season, but that most likely won’t happen as Alt is projected to be an early NFL draft selection.
Quarterback Sam Hartman
Career
It will be the quarterbacks first season with the Irish after transferring in from Wake Forest. His career numbers are impressive, completing 59.1% of his passes for 12,967 yards, 110 touchdowns with 41 interceptions.
Thoughts
Led by the strong.
Were the right players chosen?
You really love to see Senior leadership out of your team and that’s what the Irish have. It’s great to see that Hartman has won over his teammates in just a short period of time. I think this is a great four, one that represents the Irish very well.
