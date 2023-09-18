Sloppy tackling remains a concern for Notre Dame football with Ohio State up next

SOUTH BEND — Even with a scoring defense that ranks in the nation’s top 15, Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman is fully aware of fundamental breakdowns when it comes to sound tackling.

According to Pro Football Focus, Notre Dame ranks 86th out of 133 FBS teams in tackling efficiency. That places the Irish just ahead of hapless Northwestern and New Mexico and well behind this week’s opponent, sixth-ranked Ohio State, which is 16th in tackling efficiency.

“We’ve worked tremendously on tackling,” Freeman said. “There’s an element of safety that you can’t tackle live in practice. You can do drills, and we’ll do drills.”

Nineteen different Irish defenders have missed at least one tackle this season, according to PFF.com. The total through four games is 39 missed tackles – or nearly 10 per outing.

In Saturday’s 41-17 win over Central Michigan, redshirt freshman linebacker Jaylen Sneed whiffed on a run blitz that led to a 9-yard gain. Safety Ramon Henderson also missed a red zone tackle on the Chippewas’ second offensive series, which ended with a game-tying touchdown run.

“The reality is we missed, I think, three tackles on the one drive that they scored a touchdown,” Freeman said. “Really, for the rest of the game, they did a good job. I think we had one or two missed tackles after that, but the three missed tackles on the one drive that leads to a touchdown is what you can’t have.”

Sneed’s 40% missed tackle rate is the poorest among those in the regular defensive rotation, but linebacker JD Bertrand, expected back this week after missing the Central Michigan game with a concussion, has the fourth-worst rate of missed tackles at 26%.

Sixth-year safety DJ Brown, held out against Central Michigan as he nursed a sore hamstring, is due back this week as well. Brown, however, has struggled with missed tackles throughout his career.

The surest tackler on the Irish remains graduate linebacker Jack Kiser, who has been charged with just one missed tackle in 29 tries (3.4%) this season.

Any such lapses against an offense as potent as Ohio State’s could prove pivotal in just the fourth top-10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium since the “Bush Push” loss to USC in 2005.

“You’re going to miss tackles,” Freeman said. “That’s part of the game of football. But you have to show them how to improve at that and work on it at practice without going live.”

