Notre Dame football adds a running back via the transfer portal

Although it may seem like Notre Dame football is set with its running back rotation, they still added a player through the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Former Central Michigan back Jake Tafelski committed to the Irish, giving the room more experienced depth. The stats surely won’t stand out as he has just seven carries in his career for 21 yards.

Tafelski most likely will be third or fourth on the depth chart behind Jeremiyah Love, Gi’Bran Payne and Jadarian Price. None of the returning backs have logged more than 400 yards, so the group is very green, but has tons of talent.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire