Notre Dame football adds 20th commit to 2024 recruiting class

Notre Dame has reached the 20-mark for their 2024 recruiting class commitments. The latest came Wednesday as safety Taebron Bennie-Powell of West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West High. He was a high school teammate of Notre Dame incoming freshman Ben Minich.

Bennie-Powell stands 6-1 and chose Notre Dame over Duke, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia. Powell was given a scholarship offer by Notre Dame just last Thursday at their evaluation camp.

Bennie-Powell will play safety this season at Lakota and in the future at Notre Dame. Last year however he played linebacker because of Minich and Ohio State signee Malik Hartford taking up the two safety spots.

Bennie-Powell is graded as a three-star prospect by all major outlets. He’s the second safety in Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class, joining Kennedy Urlacher of Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire