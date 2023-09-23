Notre Dame football adds 2025 running back ahead of Ohio State contest

Notre Dame football is not only trying to win the game on the field this weekend, but on the recruiting trail as well.

Even though we won’t know the results on the field until much later this evening, we do know what the recruiting part is going extremely well. The Irish hosted Arkansas 2025 running back Daniel Anderson on an unofficial visit, but he has made up his mind, committing to Notre Dame ahead of the big game.

Anderson stands 5-foot, 11-inches and weighs 195-pounds, is ranked as the No. 30 running back and 317th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

BREAKING: Bryant (Ark.) High 2025 RB Daniel Anderson commits to Marcus Freeman and #NotreDame. “I really love how Coach Freeman speaks about the way of life after football. Not only sports, it’s not all about sports. Once football is done you still have a life to live. That’s… pic.twitter.com/LHcBjZ19u0 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) September 23, 2023

Although he also had an offer from Tennessee along with a few smaller schools, Anderson decided to shut down the process and commit to the Irish. He is now the fourth verbal commit for Notre Dame in the 2025 class.

