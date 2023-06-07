Notre Dame football: 80 days away

Personally, my favorite part is Blake Fisher coming in at the end.

Notre Dame celebrates their win against South Carolina at TIAA Jacksonville Stadium during the Taxslayer Gator Bowl Championship on Friday, Dec.30th.2022.





Notre Dame celebrates their win against South Carolina at TIAA Jacksonville Stadium during the Taxslayer Gator Bowl Championship on Friday, Dec.30th.2022.





Notre Dame plays against South Carolina at TIAA Jacksonville Stadium during the Taxslayer Gator Bowl Championship on Friday, Dec.30th.2022.

Notre Dame plays against South Carolina at TIAA Jacksonville Stadium during the Taxslayer Gator Bowl Championship on Friday, Dec.30th.2022.





Notre Dame plays against South Carolina at TIAA Jacksonville Stadium during the Taxslayer Gator Bowl Championship on Friday, Dec.30th.2022. Syndication South Bend Tribune





The sold out stands at TIAA Bank Field during first half action. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 38

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (3) eludes South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21) on his way to a fourth quarter touchdown. Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Avery Davis (3) The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24-17 lead but Notre Dame came back and with a late fourth quarter touchdown, won the game 45-38. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union





Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) reacts to the win after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 37

Notre Dame Fighting Irish players sing the alma mater song after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Us2





Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) and teammate offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) walk off the field with the MVP trophy and the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy after their victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead but Notre Dame came back and with a late fourth quarter touchdown, won the game 45 to 38. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 25

Notre Dame Fighting Irish players pose with the Ash Verlander Champiojns Trophy after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 7





On the final South Carolina Gamecocks play, wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) can’t haul in a reception on a Hail Mary pass against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28), bottom, as cornerback Jaden Mickey (21) looks on with safety Ramon Henderson (11), right, during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) gets off a pass as he is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jordan Burch (5) during third quarter action. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead but Notre Dame came back and with a late fourth quarter touchdown, won the game 45 to 38. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 32





Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) with teammate offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) and the team leprechaun mascot Ryan Coury sing the School’s Alma mater after their victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead but Notre Dame came back and with a late fourth quarter touchdown, won the game 45 to 38. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 26

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) puts a hit on South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Ahmarean Brown (10) forcing a fumble on the pass play which was recovered by the Fighting Irish during first quarter action. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24-17 lead. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union





South Carolina Gamecocks fans react on a touchdown from Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (3) as teammates celebrate during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 13

Notre Dame Fighting Irish finish singing the alma mater song after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 10





Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) pressures South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) to force an intentional grounding during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 29

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) takes a snap during first quarter action, The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 18





Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (3) tries to get past South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Brad Johnson (19) on a 7 yard pass play during fourth quarter action. Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Avery Davis (3) The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24-17 lead but Notre Dame came back and with a late fourth quarter touchdown, won the game 45-38. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) takes a selfie with fans after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union





Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Zeke Correll (52), from left, JD Bertrand (27) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88), look on, take a selfie, and greet, respectively, friends, fans and or family, after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 12





Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman signals to his team during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 17





Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) is awarded with his MVP game trophy after Friday night’s victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022.





Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) tries to sack the South Carolina Quarterback Spencer Rattler (7). The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead.





Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) gets a touch down during Friday night’s victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022.





Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) runs in close for a touchdown during Friday nights Gator Bowl. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead.





Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis(36) goes for a tackle against South Carolina. . The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead.





Notre Dame (99) Rylie Mills and (28) TaRig Bracyheir celebrate their win against South Carolina at TIAA Jacksonville Stadium during the Taxslayer Gator Bowl Championship on Friday, Dec.30, 2022.





The Notre Dame Fighting Irish along with Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman sing the School’s Alma mater after their victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead but Notre Dame came back and with a late fourth quarter touchdown, won the game 45 to 38. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 08 Syndication Florida Times Union





Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman with players shortly before taking the field for Friday’s Gator Bowl game. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 15





Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman holds up the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 6





Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman talks with an official during first half action. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 36





Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer greet each other at mid field after Notre Dame’s victory over South Carolina in Friday night’s Gator Bowl game. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead but Notre Dame came back and with a late fourth quarter touchdown, won the game 45 to 38. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 11





Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman lifts the trophy after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports





Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a late second quarter pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver O’Mega Blake (89). The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 03 Syndication Florida Times Union Syndication Notre Dame Insider





Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports





Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) pushes off South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21) on a first down pass play to the 19 yard line with just under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida’s TIAA Bank Field Friday, December 30, 2022. The first half ended with South Carolina holding a 24 to 17 lead but Notre Dame came back and with a late fourth quarter touchdown, won the game 45-38. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union





Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) celebrates his touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports





