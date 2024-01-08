Notre Dame Football: 5 Ways for Irish to Close National Championship Gap

Notre Dame football has been one of the best football programs nationally since 2017. In six of those seven years, the Irish have won 10 or more games, they’ve twice gone to the College Football Playoff, and their recruiting has seen a ratings uptick since Marcus Freeman was hired.

Yet Notre Dame was out of the College Football Playoff hunt by early October this year. A home loss to Ohio State coupled with a destruction at the hands of Louisville did them in before having a third loss at Clemson later in the year.

So as good as Notre Dame has been there is still a gap to close. How close are Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish to closing that and getting Notre Dame to play in a national championship game?

Let’s examine…

Win A Big One

The last time Notre Dame won a truly huge game was when they upset then-No. 1 Clemson in 2020. It took double-overtime to do it against a Clemson team that was playing with a backup quarterback and when the teams met again a month later, Clemson controlled the game in the ACC Championship game.

Before that Notre Dame’s last truly huge win came on the road against Oklahoma in 2012.

The big ones are few and far between in the years since 1993.

2024 will be a season that has some big name opponents in Texas A&M, Florida State, and USC, but none figure to be national title contenders. It’s a season that when looked at eight months out, should see the Irish as an 11-1 or better threat.

Until Notre Dame can win one of these games in the regular season, and do so against a team that isn’t short-handed, its hard to believe they’ll do it in a postseason game with a spot in the semi-finals or national championship on the line.

Physicality Up Front

How did Michigan and Washington end up in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game?

Michael Penix is a great quarterback and J.J. McCarthy is no slouch, but don’t get confused about how these teams are built. Both are made to out-physical you, something Washington did all year in the Pac-12 and something Michigan did again to Ohio State before doing so to Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Notre Dame hypes itself as “O Line U”. That needs to be more than just hype and the defensive line needs to continue its trend in the right direction and return to the form it was under Mike Elston a couple short years ago.

As complicated as football seems it still starts with owning the line of scrimmage and there remains work to be done in this department.

Wide Receiver Improvement

It’s not that Notre Dame hasn’t had great wide receivers in the modern era, it’s just that it has been what feels like forever.

Jeff Samardzija was an All-American 17 years ago now.

Golden Tate won the Belitnikoff Award in 2009.

Michael Floyd finished his record-setting Notre Dame career in 2011.

The way Notre Dame is largely currently built there are a bunch of wide receivers who are built like tight ends. Former walk-on Jordan Faison brings Tate-like vibes to the position and incoming Cam Williams is the highest ranked receiving recruit Notre Dame has had since Floyd.

Notre Dame doesn’t have to have the nation’s best group of wide receivers like Washington has but it would certainly go a long way in closing the gap if they were to at least get into the conversation.

Develop Quarterbacks from Within

It’s easy to sit here and throw shade as this part seeing as Washington is represented by a transfer quarterback who may end up a first round NFL draft pick, but Notre Dame needs to develop something within at quarterback.

They’ve seen a significant uptick in recruiting the position as top-five passer CJ Carr (2024) and Deuce Knight (2025) have given their pledges recently. It’s time Notre Dame develops one of these however and gets more than one bite at the apple with the same starting quarterback.

Jack Coan, Sam Hartman, and now Riley Leonard will have gone into the 2021-2024 seasons as the projected starters in three of those years. It’s not a knock on any but having a starting quarterback that has more than just one bite at the apple will only help Notre Dame in the long term.

Dominate Transfer Portal at Other Positions

Notre Dame will never be a place where you can simply go into the transfer portal and pick any player that is desired. That said, it’d be nice if Notre Dame had at least a better pick of the litter.

Earlier I mentioned how I feel its important that Notre Dame develops a starting quarterback and have their talents for more than just one season. If they’re able to do that then imagine the time and resources they’ll be able to put into other positions in the transfer portal.

It’s not that we haven’t seen players come into Notre Dame and make a difference at positions other than quarterbacks, but wouldn’t it be nice to be able to use those resources on a variety of needs instead of having to find a quarterback each season?

Doing so would allow the talent outside the quarterback position to theoretically rise and roster depth to continue to grow as well.

