Notre Dame Football: 5 things to know for Nov. 30, 2022

How long until the final weekend in August when Notre Dame plays Navy in Dublin? Oh, that’s right, we’ve still got a bowl game to get to and watch while the finishing touches need to be put on the 2023 recruiting class by Marcus Freeman and his staff.

Tuesday saw some great news in regards to 2023 for Notre Dame football as a key player announced he’s officially returning for his fifth year – that heads our five things you need to know in regards to Notre Dame athletics for the final day of November 2022. Scroll below to see how the ACC-Big Ten Challenge stands as it enters its final day ever and check out the hardware a local Notre Dame recruit brought home yesterday, and more.

Basketball tonight vs. No. 20 Michigan State

Tonight will be the final night ever of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in men’s basketball as next year the ACC will instead take on the SEC. Notre Dame welcomes No. 20 Michigan State to South Bend this evening with tip-off set for 9:15 p.m. EST. You can catch the game on ESPN2.

With six games left to play Wednesday, the ACC leads the 2022 challenge 5-3 over the Big Ten.

For future reference, check out how Notre Dame men’s basketball has fared all-time against SEC competition

Updated Bowl Projections

So after a fall full of ups and downs and everything in between we feel pretty safe in saying we know where Notre Dame football is headed this postseason. We took a look at 10 different bowl projections yesterday and all but one had the Irish headed to the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville.

Which SEC team the Irish would face there is however very much up for debate.

Major Hardware for Major Recruit

Forever a 59er….Can’t wait to be ☘️ Senior Season: 242 rushes ~ 1784 26 TD

10 catches ~228 3 TD 144 tackles ~19 TFL

5 sacks ~ 2 INT ————————————————-

HS career stats: 379 tackles ~54 TFL

16 sacks ~5 INT 424 rushes~2969 yards

34 catches~ 494 yards

55 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/fotMtCHtIm — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) November 28, 2022

Congratulations are in order for 2023 Notre Dame recruiting commitment [autotag]Drayk Bowen[/autotag]. The four-star linebacker from Merrillville, Indiana (Andrean) was named the MaxPreps Indiana football player of the year on Tuesday. Bowen’s senior season was incredible as he racked up 144 tackles, 19 for loss, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 5 passes broken up, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 blocked punt.

Oh, and the linebacker wasn’t bad on offense, either. He recorded 242 carries for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns, and 10 receptions for 228 yards while finding paydirt three more times.

Meet all 25 of Notre Dame’s current commits in the 2023 recruiting class

New College Football Playoff Rankings are Out

And Notre Dame checked in ranked 21st nationally, down six spots from a week ago after falling at USC, 38-27. The top 10 went as follows:

Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Kansas State

Honest question: if you’re TCU or USC why not just say there was a COVID outbreak and avoid actually playing a game this weekend? If they’re both ranked ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee already, why should they be punished by teams that couldn’t win their own division titles?

Also, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t at least think a little about the possibility of a Michigan vs. USC national championship game and I think I’m going to be ill.

Cam Hart is returning for fifth year

The sound you heard coming from South Bend on Tuesday afternoon was likely that of Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden and perhaps cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens celebrating. Why is that?

[autotag]Cam Hart[/autotag] announced that he’ll be returning to school for the fifth year. With [autotag]Benjamin Morrison[/autotag] turning into a star before our eyes the recent rise in talent and depth Notre Dame’s secondary has seen, this should be one of the very best secondaries in all of college football next year, even if [autotag]Brandon Joseph[/autotag] decides to enter the draft.

