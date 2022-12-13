Notre Dame football: 5 things to know for December 13, 2022

Here we are 12 days until Christmas and17 until Notre Dame takes on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. College football postseasons feel a whole lot different since the start of the College Football Playoff combined with the transfer portal and early signing periods.

As we count down the days until Santa drops off gifts and until we see this 2022 Notre Dame squad take the field for a final time, there are a few things to be aware of this Tuesday. Some have to do with the transfer portal, some have to do with Notre Dame players receiving national honors, and others have to do with that hated word, de-commitment.

Here are your five things to know with Notre Dame football for Tuesday, December 13.

Updated Team Recruiting Rankings

It’s been a topsy-turvy run for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail as the finishing touches are being put on the 2023 class ahead of early signing period. A one time Notre Dame commitment, five-star edge defender Keon Keeley announced his decision to attend Alabama on Monday.

It’s a case of the rich getting richer as the Tide’s top-ranked class gets even stronger. Can Notre Dame hold onto a top-three spot? Here is how things grade out following Keeley’s commitment.

Notre Dame vs. Miami - Rivalry Renewed

No, Notre Dame and Miami aren’t set to play again until 2024 when they’ll meet in South Bend. However, the two are battling for a spot in the Sweet 16 of our College Football Helmet Bracket at the USA TODAY Sports College Wires. You can vote in the Notre Dame region here. Also, check out the bracket of the remaining teams below.

2022 College Football Helmet Bracket (Round of 32)

Notre Dame loses 2024 recruiting commitment

Dame lost one of their seven commitments in the 2024 recruiting class as defensive lineman [autotag]Brandon Davis-Swain[/autotag] announced his de-commitment from the Fighting Irish. Davis-Swain was early to commit to the Irish but appears to been really drawn in by a recent visit to Ohio State as well as a new offer from Luke Fickell at Wisconsin.

Cane Berrong transferring out

Former top-ranked tight end in the 2021 recruiting class Cane Berrong is on his way out at Notre Dame. The Georgia native is entering the transfer portal after an ACL injury his freshman year has kept him further down on the depth chart than we could have anticipated at this point.

We discuss his injury, being buried on the depth chart, and a little of the future outlook for the position here.

Award Winners

Associated Press announced their All-American teams on Monday. Making the first-team were Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer as he earned the spot over Georgia’s Brock Bowers. Joe Alt also received first-team honors. Meanwhile, Isaiah Foskey earned second-team honors from the AP.

