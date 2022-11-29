Notre Dame Football: 5 things for this morning (Nov. 29, 2022)

We’re going to try something new here at Fighting Irish Wire as we settle into the postseason. Each day we’re going to try and get you set up with five things to know in regard to Notre Dame athletics for the day. Obviously, that will largely have to do with the football team but it’ll be a way to shout out some of the other sports and athletes as well. Perhaps a podcast or video or something else will grow and be part of this as well?

Here are your five things to know in regard to Notre Dame, college football, and college athletics as a whole this Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022.

ACC-Big Ten Challenge Tomorrow Night

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The ACC-Big Ten Challenge is underway for the final time as it was announced Monday that next year there will instead be an ACC-SEC Challenge. Notre Dame (5-1) is set to host Michigan State (5-2) at 9:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

New College Football Playoff Rankings Tonight

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The second to last College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season are due out just after 7 p.m. EST this evening. A few questions to think about going into it:

Was Michigan’s win enough to unseat Georgia at No. 1?

Will Ohio State (11-1) or Alabama (10-2) check in at No. 5?

TCU is unbeaten but is their resume better than 11-1 USC’s? Curious to see how closely these two are compared by the committee.

After the games ended Saturday, we made our predictions to what the new CFP rankings will look like this week.

Likely Bowl Destination

The downtown Jacksonville, Florida skyline. – USA TODAY

We’ll take a look at it more in-depth here at Fighting Irish Wire later today but most bowl projections have the Irish headed to the same place to take on an SEC opponent this postseason. What is it that you most desire for a non-CFP/New Year’s Six bowl game?

Marquee opponent? Cool city/destination? Historic bowl game/venue? Winnability? Curious to know.

Story continues

Michigan quarterback enters portal - ND a player for him?

USA TODAY SPORTS

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara will always be known as the quarterback who helped the Wolverines to their 2021 blowout win over Ohio State and first trip to the College Football Playoff. McNamara was beat out by J.J. McCarthy this season though and had some injuries that limited his time on the field. McNamara announced Monday that he was entering the transfer portal and our very own Michael Chen broke down whether or not Notre Dame should be in pursuit.

Also check out: 2022-23 College Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Quarterbacks

Happy Anniversary, Brian Kelly!

Can you believe today marks the one-year anniversary of [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] packing up and leaving Notre Dame while on a recruiting visit to the home of now-freshman wide receiver [autotag]Tobias Merriweather[/autotag]?

We’ve had plenty of fun at Kelly’s expense over the last 12 months here and trust me when I say it won’t be stopping anytime soon. However, as much as it stung in the moment I feel confident in saying the move was best for both parties.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Make sure to check out a few of these from the past year:

Twitter users roast Brian Kelly for sudden southern accent

Twitter users roast Brian Kelly following shocking loss to FSU

Opinion: Brian Kelly remains Brian Kelly’s biggest fan

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire