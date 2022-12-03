Notre Dame football: 5 things to know for Dec. 3, 2022

Welcome to college football’s championship weekend that wraps up today. If you missed last night then you missed a fun one as Utah went on a 44-7 run to beat USC. 47-24. The loss certainly ends USC’s hopes for the College Football Playoff while Ohio State appears back in. We’ll know more as Saturday progresses.

Friday was a huge day for the future of Notre Dame, however. The big news of the day came early in the afternoon when Drew Pyne announced he was entering the transfer portal. No, not after the bowl game, but right away.

Pyne’s decision along with USC’s loss are just a couple of the five things you need to know for Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Men's basketball opens ACC slate

Nov 30, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cormac Ryan (5) celebrates after a three point basket in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a big win Wednesday night over No. 20 Michigan State, Notre Dame looks to open ACC play with a win on Saturday. The 6-1 Irish welcome Syracuse to South Bend with tip-off set for 12:00 p.m. EST. Syracuse has struggled to a 3-4 mark on the young season and is coming off a 73-44 home loss to Illinois earlier this week.

USC's playoff chances done!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 02: Ja’Quinden Jackson #3 of the Utah Utes runs the ball for a 53 yard touchdown against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter in the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

As we mentioned above, USC’s shot at the CFP is over. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead against Utah in Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game but the Utes did to the Trojans what many of us thought Notre Dame would do as they simply out-physicaled USC. The loss takes away USC’s playoff shot and instead likely sends them to the Cotton Bowl to play a Group of Five opponent.

You just hate to see it.

Change of Bowl Plans for Notre Dame?

USC’s loss to Utah didn’t only cause the Trojans to change their postseason plans, it also means Notre Dame can scratch one bowl game in particular off their potential destination list. At least according to Brett McMurphy, Notre Dame will no longer have a chance to go to the Relia Quest Bowl is done. It’ll be one of three destinations for Notre Dame.

USC’s loss – and resulting dominos – means Notre Dame will not be headed to ReliaQuest & will go to an ACC bowl (Cheez-It, Gator or Holiday) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2022

College Football Conference Championships Today

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Is the group of four teams that will be in the College Football Playoff already set after USC’s blowout loss? Georgia is unbeaten and clearly safe, as is Michigan. However, is TCU safe if they lose to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship?

I’d like to think they are but I’ve seen the CFP committee’s love for the SEC hurt the Big 12 in particular before and I’m not certain it wouldn’t happen again, even as much as I’d be against it.

Drew Pyne enters transfer portal

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a surprise that Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal, but the timing off it might be a little strange. Notre Dame appears they’ll have Tyler Buchner back to quarterback the bowl game, wherever they end up. The Pyne news is understandable but it is almost like there was this overwhelming belief that he was such a Notre Dame man that he wouldn’t dare go elsewhere to try and get more playing time.

It’s a move that benefits all parties. Good for Drew Pyne, who played his guts out this year. He won’t go down as a Notre Dame legend but he won’t soon be forgotten about either. Good luck at your next stop, Drew!

