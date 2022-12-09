Notre Dame football: 5 things to know for Dec. 9, 2022

What a whirlwind day Thursday was in the Notre Dame football world. Normally the program’s all-time leader in sacks opting for the NFL would be the biggest story of the day but in this case, it was at best the third. Eyes remain locked into the program’s seemingly every move as the 2022 season closes out and the foundation for 2023 gets set.

Before we get to the five things for today, would anyone be interested if I were to do a podcast based on these happenings a few times a week? I’m on the fence but if that’s something you crave, it’s something I’m at least interested in. Send me a message on Twitter if you like the idea.

Now – here are your five things to know for December 9, 2022!

NBC Announcer Shakeup?

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett has only been in Notre Dame’s television booth on NBC for a year but could the former Cowboys head coach already be on his way out? Reports are circulating that he is one of the frontrunners for the Stanford head coaching vacancy.

College Football Best Helmet Tournament

(Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

We talked about it a bit on here but we’re in the round of 64 for our best college football helmet. Second-round voting is set to close at 8 p.m. ET on Friday but as I write this there is a thriller going on between Clemson and UCLA to move on (50.3-40.7 UCLA leads currently).

Voting for third-round games, which will likely feature a Notre Dame-Miami matchup, will begin shortly after the round of 64 concludes on Friday. Be sure to vote the golden domes of the Irish early and often in all rounds.

Notre Dame record holder enters NFL draft

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

So long, Isaiah Foskey!

It was by no means a surprise when he declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday, opting to sit out of the Gator Bowl. Foskey goes down as one of the best to ever get after opposing quarterbacks at Notre Dame and he certainly has the record to show it.

Story continues

All the best to Foskey as he hopefully ends up a first-round NFL draft pick.

Related – Check out Foskey’s best photos at Notre Dame here!

Michael Mayer robbed in front of national audience

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball on a play that was called back during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

Despite being an elite blocker compared to an average-at-best one and holding a significant statistical advantage over Brock Bowers of Georgia, Michael Mayer wasn’t voted the winner of the Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end.

I recommend you check out some of Mayer’s teammates and Notre Dame personalities coming to life Thursday night to support the tight end.

Irish lose running back commitment

Recruiting

We’ve been fearful of Notre Dame possibly losing a commitment or two before early signing period begins later this month, but we didn’t expect this one. Four-star running back Dylan Edwards is an absolute burner who could play receiver in college potentially. He just won’t be doing that at Notre Dame as Edwards walked back his commitment on Thursday.

This came just 48 hours after a visit from Marcus Freeman and a scholarship offer from Colorado’s new head coach.

The good news for Notre Dame is that two healthy backs remain in the 2023 recruiting class for now.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire