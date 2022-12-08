Notre Dame football: 5 things to know for Dec. 8, 2022

In baseball its called the hot stove while in college football, well, I don’t know what it’s called but it’s certainly a busy time. Although it isn’t technically free agent season in college football, it pretty much is with the transfer portal being bombarded with names this week.

There is also the NFL draft that players are declaring for, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team getting back in the win column on Wednesday night, and plenty of fun continued in other parts of yesterday. Here are the five things every Notre Dame football fan needs to know for Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Joe Montana endorses Coach Prime

Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dame national champion quarterback and San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana talked to USA TODAY Sports about several football happenings in a piece released Wednesday. In it, Montana gives a ringing endorsement of Deion Sanders as a head coach:

“How do you not want to play for someone who has that love of the game and that spark and understands the NFL system and understands what it takes to get there?’’

You can check out some of the other highlights from the interview here.

Notre Dame men's basketball gets back in win column

Dec 7, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) pulls down a rebound in front of Boston University Terriers forward Malcolm Chimezie (3) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

falling at home to Syracuse over the weekend, Notre Dame got back in the win column on Wednesday night by beating Boston University 81-75. Cormac Ryan led all scorers with 23 points. Find a complete game recap and see the best photos from Wednesday night’s victory here.

College Football's Best Helmet Tournament

Who has the best helmet in college football? The question that gets answered year after year is finally getting answered thanks to you the readers. Fighting Irish Wire is one of four college wire sites serving as the makeshift regionals to determine the best helmet in all of college football.

Story continues

The tournament is currently in its second round (64 teams remain). Notre Dame is looking to advance as at the time of this posting, they hold what seems like a safe lead over Cincinnati.

Go ahead and vote in the Notre Dame region’s second round here!

-A huge thank you goes out to Nick Schwartz for his tireless effort behind the scenes making this work for all the College Wire sites.

27th Commitment for 2023 Recruiting Class

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman gestures to fans as he leaves the field after Notre Dame defeated the BYU Cougars 28-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame picked up their 27th verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. Athlete [autotag]Brandyn Hillman[/autotag] of Virginia was voted All-District as a quarterback, punter, and defensive back so he’s a young man that clearly thrives in whatever role he is entered into.

Meet all 27 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame right here.

Michael Mayer Declares for NFL Draft

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter against the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It came as a surprise to literally nobody but Notre Dame tight end/man-child Michael Mayer officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday. Mayer exits Notre Dame after three seasons which was enough time for him to set program records for a tight end in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

All the best to Michael at the next level as he’s going to make an NFL GM and offensive coordinator really grateful a year from now.

See It: The best photos of Mayer’s incredible three years at Notre Dame

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire