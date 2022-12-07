Notre Dame football: 5 things to know for Dec. 7, 2022

For a second just try and imagine explaining to a diehard college football fan just a decade ago how crazy the transfer portal would be. Freedom to transfer would have probably been able to be explained but the degree in which players decide to pack their bags and leave is beyond the wildest of expectations.

Notre Dame’s activity in the portal remains relatively small. We expect the Irish find a quarterback for 2022 there and they’ve already offered a few other players so that will remain something we’re keeping our eye on really for the foreseeable future.

Obviously, the portal remains the talk of the college football world but here are the five biggest things to know in regard to Notre Dame football for Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Heisman Finalists Announced

(AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

The four Heisman Trophy finalists were announced as the award will be handed out Saturday in New York City. Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, Caleb Williams of USC, and Bryce Young of Alabama are the four finalists.

Here’s the thing: the four best players in college football this year weren’t all quarterbacks. Heck, Stetson Bennett wasn’t even one of the two best quarterbacks in the SEC East, but because the award has turned into a gimmick instead of actually being given to the nation’s best player, that’s what we have.

Our very own Jeff Feyerer dusted off his keyboard yesterday and took a look back at seven times since 1990 that the Heisman Trophy went to the wrong player. Be sure to check that out.

Drayk Bowen wins high school Butkus Award

Unknown date; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears linebacker (51) Dick Butkus in action. Mandatory Credit: Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

For as long as I’ve been watching college football Penn State has been known as “Linebacker U but with the pace, Notre Dame is at the last decade, they’re putting together a compelling case. Drayk Bowen is one of Notre Dame’s highest regarded recruits in the 2023 class and on Tuesday was named this year’s recipient of the high school Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker.

Since 2012, Manti Te’o, Jaylon Smith, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have all won the collegiate Butkus Award at Notre Dame. Prince Kollie also won the high school award in 2020.

Sidenote – as a long-suffering Bears fan I just like to remind people that Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers were taken in the same draft class yet my favorite franchise figured out a way to never make the playoffs with either on the roster.

Benjamin Morrison earns freshman All-American honors

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates after an interception in the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin Morrison had an incredible freshman campaign, highlighted by a November where he intercepted five passes alone. The standout has become a household name at Notre Dame and they’re taking notice nationally as well. On Tuesday, both On3 and College Football News named Morrison to their Freshman All-American teams.

'Tommy (Rees) coached his *** off this year!' - Mike Golic, Jr.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

How do you evaluate Tommy Rees for his 2022 season? I had the pleasure to sit down with both Mike Golic, Sr. and Mike Golic, Jr. on Tuesday and asked the pair exactly that.

“Tommy (Rees) coached his ass off this year!” is how Mike Golic, Jr. described the Notre Dame play-callers season to me as he backed that point up with a good amount of evidence.

My plan was to have the interview available for all to listen to but some audio issues ruined that idea. However, you should check out the transcript of the interview as both the Golic’s went in-depth about Marcus Freeman a year into being Notre Dame’s head coach and shared a look back at the short film they both starred in to help unveil this year’s Shamrock Series uniforms.

Portal Update

Nov. 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana;Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws in the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is yet to land any new players in the transfer portal but have given out a few offers. Wide receivers Dante Cephas (Kent State) and Keagan Johnson (Iowa) as well as defensive lineman Braden Fiske of Western Michigan have reported offers from Notre Dame.

So far for Notre Dame, quarterback Drew Pyne, defensive back Jayden Bellamy, and defensive end Osita Ekwonu have announced their intentions to enter the portal.

Also, the College Wire sites at USA TODAY Sports are working to officially crown the best helmet in all of college football. Is it Notre Dame’s golden lid? Michigan’s iconic look? Or something else? Be sure to vote throughout our tournament. First-round voting ends early Wednesday and second-round voting will begin shortly after. Make sure to share it around in order to help the Irish go deep!

