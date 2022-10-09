Notre Dame football: 5 telling stats from win over No. 16 BYU

Football can be a very strange game and Saturday night showed exactly how. A quick look at the box score aside from the points and one would likely think Notre Dame dominated BYU and was in control of the game all night long.

Ultimately it felt that way late in the first half and the first few minutes of the third quarter but not again until a fourth down stop of BYU late and a couple of first downs for Notre Dame’s offense sealed the deal.

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins but it got the job done as a flawed but fun Notre Dame team improved to 3-2 in 2022 after knocking off No. 16 BYU. Here are five stats that tell the game story in Notre Dame’s victory.

496-280

What are those numbers you ask? That’s the total yardage by each team in Saturday night’s Notre Dame win as the Irish put up more than 200 yards more than BYU while controlling the ball for over 40 minutes. All of that yet because of redzone issues and not finishing drives, Notre Dame found themselves in a dog fight that they were able to escape late.

11, 118, 2

Those are the number of receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns scored by Notre Dame tight end [autotag]Michael Mayer[/autotag] on Saturday night. The 11 receptions are a Notre Dame single game record for a tight end and they helped him move past Tyler Eifert into first place for all-time receptions by a Notre Dame tight end.

My takeaway from the numbers aren’t just that Mayer is an absolute freak and a first round NFL draft pick in waiting, but what trying to take him away ultimately takes away from opposing defenses and opens up in terms of the rest of Notre Dame’s offense.

262-120

If you told me going into Saturday night that Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne would more than double BYU signal caller Jaren Hall in passing yards I would have assumed that meant that Hall exited the game early with an injury. That’s what happened however as both played full games any Pyne threw for 262 yards compared to Hall’s 120.

This is a credit and a knock on Notre Dame’s defense as the secondary was fantastic early but had real troubles stopping the run as the game went on. Even with the 120 allowed, that still includes a 53-yard touchdown pass from BYU that skyrocketed the Cougars back into the contest when it seemed to be nearly over.

All that said, Drew Pyne deserves a ton of credit as he rose to the occasion in going 22-28 with an average of over nine-yards per attempt on the night.

1-10

1 for 10? What could that be – my high school basketball field goal attempts?

In a game that Notre Dame made closer than it should have been, one thing they did right was not shoot themselves in the foot.

OK, let me rephrase that.

One thing Notre Dame did right was not shoot themselves in the foot with a bunch of penalties. It took until the fourth quarter for the first to be called on Notre Dame and with as tight as this contest wound up being it was necessary as BYU was called for just one five-yard penalty on the night themselves.

6-113-1

A quick look at those numbers don’t make you think of anything extraordinary, especially when I tell you that is two players combined, but it’s progress for Notre Dame’s receiving corps is what it is.

Jayden Thomas hauled in three receptions for 74 yards and a Randy Moss-like touchdown grab while Lorenzo Styles was tossed the ball in a few creative ways for three receptions and 39 yards himself.

Listen, this receiver group isn’t going to be knocking down the door and winning any national awards anytime soon but it’s clearly progress right in front of our eyes from a position that desperately needs it.

