Notre Dame football: 5 questions with Clemson Wire

Notre Dame travels to Clemson this Saturday with a chance to win their eighth game of the season. The game is the biggest of the three remaining contests for the Irish this year and could be what stands between Notre Dame and a New Year’s Six bowl game appearance.

What is the deal with this Clemson team? Why have they gone from being a regular College Football Playoff contender to sitting just 4-4 and wondering if they’ll even go bowling?

Alex Turri runs Clemson Wire and was kind enough to answer a few questions about Clemson for us. Check out what he had to say about the state of Clemson football and how he sees Saturday’s game going below:

Clemson was unbeaten and appeared CFP bound entering their early November game at Notre Dame last year. What the heck has happened since?

Well, where do I begin? So much has changed across the entire landscape of college football. For Clemson, whether head coach Dabo Swinney wants to admit it or not, much of this does come from their lack of ability to adapt. The transfer portal thing is part of it, but I do think that is blown out of proportion a bit. The Tigers definitely could have strengthened their roster by using it, and it’s not like they needed to build a team off of it like Florida State, for example. The thing is, it feels much deeper than that. Something feels wrong internally with the program, and love it or hate it, that starts with the coaching staff. I can’t say what it is necessarily because I’m obviously not on the inside seeing how the machine is running… It’s just clear something isn’t clicking. Add all of that along with an offense that has underperformed and seriously lacked explosiveness and strong quarterback play over the past couple of seasons; this has been the result. There is time to turn things around, and Swinney has gotten this far and achieved this much success for a reason. If he proves to be more willing to adapt and look at the big picture, this program will be more than fine.

Is there a belief in Dabo by the Clemson faithful that he can still win big with the Tigers or has that departed over the past year?

Heading into most Clemson games, I’ve begun to expect the worst. It was there from time to time last season, but it feels like every game at this point. I can tell you from my perspective I have doubts. I definitely think some feel that way heading into matchups like these or even ones like last week against NC State. At the same time, I know for a fact that many believe this run is just that, a bad run and the Tigers can still win these big games if they just put things together. I completely get that side of things as well; this is Dabo Swinney and Clemson we are talking about here… Their run was historic. My perspective isn’t a long-term thing, and that is the key point I want to make here. I feel this way now, but I have faith in Swinney and this program long term. Sometimes, you’ve got to have a bad run, and the issues with this current team seem to be trending toward getting worse before better. Overall, I would say there’s a mix but more backing him than it seems.

Would a Clemson win on Saturday change that thinking at all?

For most who think Swinney can’t win a big matchup anymore, a win over Notre Dame would certainly help. Even if the Fighting Irish were having a season like Clemson’s, this fan base knows what a win over Notre Dame feels like and what that means for the program. However, there will always be haters, doubters, and everything in between in sports. I’m sure there are a few who wouldn’t change their perspective.

What does Clemson do especially well that should put fear in Notre Dame?

Year after year, one thing hasn’t changed (that much, at least). Clemson’s defense is great. I wouldn’t go as far as saying elite because what can ever truly be elite about a 4-4 team? This defense has, more often than not, been outstanding this season. The low point felt like Week 1 against Duke, but aside from that, this defense has been an issue for opposing offenses. The routine for this defense has been simple. Play at an incredibly high level 95% of the game, allow a big play 5% of the game. This defense has been beaten for some big ones this season, but if you understand the situation they’ve continually been put in, it makes sense. Clemson has one of the best defenses in the country, and that is something Notre Dame should be worried about the most.

What is Clemson’s biggest issue that Notre Dame could exploit?

Clemson’s offense has been repeatedly underwhelming this season. To be honest, it looks like things have gotten worse over the season rather than better, which is wild to think about, considering their offensive coordinator won the 2022 Broyles Award. This offense has been turnover-prone, lacked explosiveness, failed to score points, and has yet to prove that they can put together a complete performance. That, along with a struggling offensive line and the possibility that star running back Will Shipley might miss the game… Clemson’s entire offense could be the thing to exploit.

Big thanks to Alex for taking the time to answer a few questions for us. Be sure to follow his work at Clemson Wire and on social media @turrminator8

