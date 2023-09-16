Notre Dame football 41, Central Michigan 17: How the points were scored

Notre Dame football vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 16, 2023

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Central Michigan 7 7 3 0 ― 17 Notre Dame 14 7 10 10 ― 41

FIRST QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 7, Central Michigan 0

Score: Tobias Merriweather 75-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 10:52 (Spencer Shrader kick)

Drive: Four plays, 91 yards, 2:03 elapsed after Central Michigan punt

Key plays: Aside from the 75-yard touchdown bomb, Audric Estimé ran three times for 16 yards in what would be the start of a big day for the running back.

Notre Dame's Tobias Merriweather, right, secures a pass as he runs for a touchdown as Central Michigan's Donte Kent (4) chases him during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

▶ Notre Dame 7, Central Michigan 7

Score: Myles Bailey 6-yard run at 7:22 (Tristan Mattson kick)

Drive: Six plays, 65 yards, 3:30 elapsed after Notre Dame kickoff

Central Michigan's Myles Bailey (26) reaches over Notre Dame's Howard Cross III (56) to score during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Key plays: Spencer Shrader’s kickoff rolled out of bounds, setting up the Chippewas at the 35-yard line. A roughing the passer penalty against the Irish moved CMU into ND territory. A 16-yard pass from Jase Bauer to Marion Lukes set up the visitors.

▶ Notre Dame 14, Central Michigan 7

Score: Estimé 17-yard run at 2:13 (Shrader kick)

Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:09 elapsed after Central Michigan kickoff

Key plays: Hartman connected for 12 yards to Chris Tyree, and 11 yards to Jayden Thomas. There was also a 10-yard run from Gi’Bran Payne and an 11-yard burst from Estimé.

SECOND QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 21, Central Michigan 7

Score: Chris Tyree 76-yard pass from Hartman at 14:17 (Shrader kick)

Drive: three plays, 87 yards, 1:18 elapsed after Central Michigan punt

Key plays: Jayden Thomas had a 10-yard run on the short drive.

Quick hits: Four observations from Notre Dame football game vs. Central Michigan

▶ Notre Dame 21, Central Michigan 14

Score: Bauer 1-yard run at 0:17 (Mattson kick)

Drive: Nine plays, 83 yards, 3:58 elapsed after Notre Dame punt

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jase Bauer (8) throws in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Key plays: Lukes had a 25-yard run on the first play of the series, and Bauer completed a 31-yard pass to Tyson Davis midway through the drive. After multiple attempts from the 1-yard line, Bauer finally crossed.

THIRD QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 28, Central Michigan 14

Score: Hartman 1-yard run at 11:36 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 74 yards, 3:19 elapsed after second-half kickoff.

Key plays: A 21-yard run by Estimé on the first play of the drive followed by a diving catch from Thomas for 39 yards a few plays later set up the Irish. Nice response after a sluggish end to the first half for the offense.

▶ Notre Dame 28, Central Michigan 17

Score: Mattson 23-yard field goal

Drive: 12 plays, 50 yards, 5:37 elapsed after a Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: A 37-yard pass from Bauer to Jesse Prewitt III for 37 yards set up the Chippewas at the ND 17. The Irish defense was able to hold, forcing the field goal.

▶ Notre Dame 31, Central Michigan 17

Score: Shrader 50-yard field goal at 0:30

Drive: 5 plays, 43 yards in 1:29 after Central Michigan field goal

Key plays: A 42-yard pass from Hartman to Rico Flores moved the Irish down the field. A holding call on Pat Coogan then pushed them back, but they were able to recover from that and score off the long boot by Shrader.

INSTANT RECAP: Not as easy as thought, but Notre Dame survives Central Michigan, 41-17

FOURTH QUARTER

▶Notre Dame 34, Central Michigan 17

Score: Shrader 31-yard field goal at 10:07

Drive: 10 plays, 47 yards in 3:54 after Central Michigan punt.

Key plays: Estimé had a 12-yard run to start the drive. The only other 10-plus yard gain on the drive then came a few plays later when Jadarian Price picked up a 15-yard gain on the ground. Lack of execution near the red zone led the Irish to settle for the field goal.

▶Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17

Score: Holden Staes 4-yard catch from Hartman at 5:45 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Six plays, 82 yards, 2:51 elapsed after a Central Michigan punt.

Key plays: Estimé looked like he was trying out for the Notre Dame track team on the drive. He hurdles two defenders on back-to-back carries, the latter of which went 41 yards to set up a 1st-and-goal scenario for the Irish.

Officials

Referee Jerry Magallanes, Umpire William Thomas, Head linesman Dan Harrington, Line judge Colin Fomulak, Back judge Frederick Dimpfel, Field judge Ryan Flynn, Side judge Michael McCarthy, Center judge Larry Hayes, Replay official Mike Webster.

Game particulars

Weather: Cloudy with pockets of sunshine from time to time. Temperature was 71 degrees at kickoff. Wind out of the southwest at two miles per hour.

Attendance: 77,622 (sellout)

