Notre Dame football 2025 commit makes All-County team

Notre Dame football is off to another hot start with it’s 2025 recruiting class, already having seven total commits.

One of those is Illinois defensive end Joseph Reiff, who verbally commited to the Irish in mid-September. The 6-foot, 5-inch and 230-pound pass rusher had an extremely productive season.

Reiff was recognized as one of the best players in the state, being named to the Red Grange All-County team. He’s currently ranked as the No. 39 defensive end and 416th overall player nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Earlier this season, I actually got a chance to see Reiff perform on the field, where he played exceptionally well.

Stay tuned to Fighting Irish Wire, as we will have an interview with Reiff in the near future.

