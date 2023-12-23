Which Notre Dame football 2024 signees will enroll early

As the early signing period window has now closed, we know which Notre Dame 2024 signees will enroll early.

The first player on this list, quarterback CJ Carr, is already on campus and practicing with the team as they prepare for Oklahoma State in the Sun Bowl. The rest of his classmates will come into the program in January, giving them a head start on their collegiate careers.

Enrolling early used to be an uncommon aspect of college football, but it has become a much more common occurrence as more and more players want to get their careers started early. Find out which other Irish players will be in South Bend for spring football.

Quarterback CJ Carr

Impact

Carr most likely won’t be in the mix for the starting job with the addition of Duke transfer Riley Leonard, but is setting himself up for future success.

Defensive lineman Cole Mullins

Impact

Don’t expect Mullins to make noise early, but getting him on campus will help down the line.

Defensive lineman Bryce Young

SIGNED: BRYCE YOUNG Unbelievable athletic and physical growth over the last few years, Bryce Young is the defensive end #NotreDame truly needs. Look out… pic.twitter.com/HQUqykavRA — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) December 20, 2023

Impact

It would not surprise me at all to see Young getting playing time during his freshman season.

Defensive tackle Sean Sevillano Jr.

Impact

The Irish return both starting interior defensive lineman, so Sevillano Jr. could be a depth piece, but more likely in 2025 and beyond.

Offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp

2024 Notre Dame OL commit Anthonie Knapp showing off his pass pro and physicality in the run game. Nice reach block on the goal line. pic.twitter.com/xbpg3BkOue — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) August 19, 2023

Impact

A bit on the smaller side for a lineman, Knapp will most likely redshirt as he builds his frame in year one.

Tight end Jack Larsen

Impact

It would not surprise me to see Larsen get some snaps early in his Irish career.

Defensive lineman Loghan Thomas

Yes sir I’m ready to go!! https://t.co/bJJhHSGMbo — Loghan Thomas (@LoghanThomas1) December 20, 2023

Impact

Thomas is another that needs to add weight to his frame to see the field. Expect a redshirt from him.

Offensive lineman Peter Jones

Impact

With the Irish losing both their starting tackles to the NFL draft, Jones could see time in the two-deep to start his career.

Wide receiver Micah Gilbert

Impact

The Irish need more impact receivers to step up and with multiple players leaving the program this offseason, Gilbert will have an opportunity to play early.

Offensive lineman Styles Prescod

Impact

Like Jones, the opportunity will be there for Prescod to contribute early for the Irish.

Running back Kedren Young

Blessed to say I have officially signed to my next home! I want to thank everybody who came out to support and the ones who couldn’t make it but still show love🙏🏾☘️ pic.twitter.com/xDhXScUEci — Kedren Young (@KedrenY) December 22, 2023

Impact

The Irish won’t be afraid to have a freshman running back contribute if he’s ready, see Jeremiyah Love, so Young could see the field early.

Wide receiver Cam Williams

The Glenbard South community could not be more proud of @cam_will30. He has raised the bar high from not only an athletic stand point, but also as a student and a man of character. @NDFootball @Marcus_Freeman1 @EDGYTIM @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/P92GwzGo0k — GBS Raiders Football (@GlenbardSouthFB) December 20, 2023

Impact

Williams should see the field early and often, as one of the highest rated wide receivers to even be signed by Notre Dame.

Running back Aneyas Williams

Impact

Williams is probably going to be behind his classmate Young, but still could see a bit of time this coming season.

Safety Kennedy Urlacher

Kennedy Urlacher: Notre Dame Signee pic.twitter.com/wTUEoqnH4d — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) December 20, 2023

Impact

Urlacher comes from a football family, but will need a bit more seasoning to make an impact for the Irish.

Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Impact

We have seen higher ranked linebackers in the recent past not see the field early, but KVA is different and should see some time.

The complete list

Overview

The Irish class is one of the best in the country and this group could help lead Notre Dame back to national prominence.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire