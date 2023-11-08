Notre Dame Football: 2024 Schedule

At many places getting into the second weekend of November at 7-3 would be a big time accomplishment.

Notre Dame is not most places.

For the second year in a row, Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances were done fairly early. They were hurt considerably after a home loss to Ohio State in late September and entirely done after getting spanked at Louisville in early October.

An uninspired loss at Clemson to start November eliminated the chances of a New Year’s Six bowl game.

So although there are things to still play for in 2023, the major goals are shot. That has a lot of Notre Dame football fans looking ahead to 2024.

We’ll have all off-season to look forward to roster changes and coaching staff changes, but let’s take a first look at Notre Dame’s 2024 football schedule.

Aug. 31: at Texas A&M

Tom Hauck /Allsport

Will Jimbo Fisher still be coaching Texas A&M in 2024? Barring a major meltdown to close the year it would appear yes. This will be a huge game to start the year for two head coaches with a lot of pressure on themselves in 2024.

Sept. 7: vs. Northern Illinois

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame has started taking on MAC opponents fairly regularly over the last decade. Northern Illinois will make their first trip to South Bend to start Notre Dame’s home season next fall.

Sept. 14: at Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame used to play Purdue annually but the Fighting Irish making a deal with the ACC changed that regular matchup. This will be Notre Dame’s first trip to West Lafayette since 2013. The Irish lead the all-time series 57-26-2.

Sept. 21: vs. Miami (Ohio)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s second home game of 2024 will be it’s second game against a MAC opponent as Miami (Ohio) comes to town. The Redhawks previously traveled to South Bend in 2017 when Notre Dame handed them a 52-17 defeat.

Sept. 28: vs. Louisville

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s first real home test of 2024 comes to close the opening month as Louisville comes to town. The Cardinals dominated Notre Dame in their 2023 meeting and will be looking to win two-straight in the series.

Oct. 5: Off Week

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to a Miami (Florida) scheduling error, Notre Dame currently has three open slots for the 2024 season. The first, and a very likely bye week for the Irish, will come in the first weekend of October.

USA TODAY SPORTS

Stanford will make their first trip to Notre Dame Stadium as a member of the ACC in mid-October. The last time here, Stanford upset the heavily favored Irish back in October of 2022.

Oct. 19: at Georgia Tech

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Notre Dame will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech but not at Bobby Dodd Stadium on the Tech campus. The game will instead be played in one of the newest prized jewels of the NFL, Mercedes-Benz Stadium which plays host to the Atlanta Falcons and annually to the SEC Championship game and Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Oct. 26: vs. Navy (MetLife Stadium)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

For a second week in a row, Notre Dame will play in one of the newer NFL stadiums. The annual Navy games takes place at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets at MetLife Stadium, a place Notre Dame has taken on Syracuse previously.

Nov. 2: Off Week

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This was the week Notre Dame was supposed to Miami (Florida) but the Hurricanes will now instead come to town in 2026. The Irish are yet to announce an opponent to replace the Hurricanes next year and with it being in early-November, chances are rather small that they’ll be able to find a very big name.

Nov. 9: vs. Florida State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Florida State will be coming off a season that saw them return to great heights as a college football powerhouse. It’ll be the 12th all-time meeting between the programs in a series the Seminoles lead 6-5 overall. Notre Dame has however won three-straight dating back to 2018.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia has struggled in recent years but did see a ranked win over North Carolina in 2023. This figures to be a game where Notre Dame enters as a rather large favorite, however.

Nov. 23: Off Week

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s third current off week sits before they travel west to take on USC. While writing this, I can’t think of a time previously where Notre Dame had an off week before heading to the west coast to conclude their regular season.

Nov. 30: at Southern Cal

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame finishes the 2024 season with a trip to Los Angeles to take on their biggest rival. Will this game have College Football Playoff implications? Both fan bases will be very upset if it doesn’t for their respective teams.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire