Notre Dame Football: 2024 New Year Resolutions

Notre Dame football is ushering in the new year riding a wave of momentum. They had a very successful early signing day, hired Mike Denbrock away from LSU, and blew out Oregon St. to close out the season. Notre Dame is trending up for 2024.

With the turn of the calendar top of mind and progress for the football program always there as well, let’s have some fun and go over 5 New Year Resolutions for Notre Dame Football to make for 2024. It feels like the program is close to “turning a corner”.

Are they?

What else needs to change before the Irish can be considered “elite”?

Take Advantage Of Opportunities When Presented

There are only 12 games in each season. Each one is truly sacred and none can be wasted or taken for granted. Notre Dame found themselves in more than a couple situations this year in which they had opportunities to really do some special things. But they didn’t.

Against Ohio State, Notre Dame needed one of about 12-15 plays/decisions to play out differently to get a win. Yet they lost. This opportunity was as well. Clemson was playing bad football begging to be put out of their misery when the Irish visited Happy Valley. Clemson won and it revived the whole “Dabo” vibe.

These are huge missed opportunities for monumental wins. Notre Dame must clear this hurdle and break this seal at some point, then it’s off to the races.

Match The Moment

Notre Dame did not match the intensity of the opponent on a few occasions this year. The results were not good. Louisville out-efforted and out-executed the Irish all game and Clemson bounced back to form in a big way while Notre Dame looked completely out of sorts in that ballgame.

In both affairs Notre Dame did try to wake up and comeback, but this is a tough task in tough road environments vs decent teams. The Irish get everyone’s best shot, they must find a way to match the intensity of the opposition better from the opening kick.

D Is Golden

Notre Dame’s defense was a top 10 unit as the year ended and that was before their stellar performance in the Sun Bowl. As can be said for most recent Irish teams, the defense is still the backbone of the operation.

With Al Golden expected to stick around and the blend of proven veterans with young athletic younger players, the sky is the limit for this defense. The challenge for them is to keep getting better. Never get complacent. Can this be a top 5 national defense next year?

Getting Offensive

Yes, the Irish averaged over 39 PPG in 2023. That is a fact. A genuinely impressive one on the surface. Looking deeper you will see that the bulk of those numbers were compiled against the bad teams on the schedule. Against the best defenses faced, Notre Dame had seemingly no plan and definitely no pivot once it didn’t work.

Mike Denbrock is a proven entity. I’m certain he will be able to get the offense closer to where it needs to be quickly. How close and how quickly though? That remains to be seen. The big takeaway, for now, is the fact that Notre Dame just hired a slam-dunk offensive coordinator that will be able to modernize the operation.

Marcus Freeman's Continued Growth

I hope that now that Marcus Freeman has veteran leaders on both side of the ball on this staff that he can fully trust, it frees him up to help with his own mission of personal growth on his head coach journey. It’s been a whirlwind two seasons already with lots of lessons both learned and still to be.

The faster Freeman gets fully confident and comfortable being the head the man the better and having the stable support from older coaches like Al Golden and Mike Denbrock should help ease the process. It’s a beautiful thing and is support Marcus needs and deserves.

